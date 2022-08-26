Europe Will Not Receive Enough Gas If Russia's Arms Twisted - Medvedev

"We have never refused to supply gas to Europe. We built Nord Stream 2, we fulfilled all obligations, but we were told that your gas is not needed, moreover, we will not be able to pay in euros and dollars, because now we close correspondent relations with your banks. We then decided that in this case there was only one option for us — to use the ruble as a means of payment. That is, these are the consequences of the sanctions war that was unleashed by the West. Yes, and now we are ready to supply gas to those volumes that are contracted," he said in an interview with French broadcaster LCI.