https://sputniknews.com/20220826/canadas-opentext-software-company-to-acquire-uks-micro-focus-in-6bln-deal---statement-1100007645.html

Canada’s OpenText Software Company to Acquire UK’s Micro Focus in $6Bln Deal - Statement

Canada’s OpenText Software Company to Acquire UK’s Micro Focus in $6Bln Deal - Statement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canadian software giant OpenText said it will acquire Britain’s Micro Focus International in a deal valued at $6 billion. 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-26T00:45+0000

2022-08-26T00:45+0000

2022-08-26T00:45+0000

americas

canada

big tech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089848722_0:262:3072:1990_1920x0_80_0_0_356c37de1fddf9212c730ed2d0b6b1c9.jpg

"OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced that it has reached agreement on the terms of a recommended all-cash offer to be made by Open Text Corporation (the Company), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, OpenText UK Holding Limited (Bidco), to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO) and (NYSE (ADS): MFGP) at a price of 532 pence per share (the Acquisition), implying an enterprise value of approximately $6.0 billion on a fully diluted basis," the company said in a press release on Thursday.OpenText will pay $6.30 in cash for each Micro Focus share, the statement reads, adding that the $6 billion deal between both companies takes into consideration Micro Focus debts.Micro Focus is one of the world’s largest software companies and generated around $2.7 billion in revenues in a year-to-year basis, between April 2021-2022.Canadian OpenText is among the country’s most important software companies. The fusion of both giants would create a potential $170 billion market.The multi-billion-dollar deal is set to be officialised in the first months of 2023, the statement added.

https://sputniknews.com/20220816/wall-street-up-broadly-as-big-tech-dips-in-cautious-trade-ahead-of-fed-minutes-release-1099674606.html

americas

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

canada, big tech