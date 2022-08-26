https://sputniknews.com/20220826/call-for-congressional-investigations-of-threats-to-american-citizens-by-us-funded-ukrainian-agency-1100005782.html

Call for Congressional Investigations of Threats to American Citizens by US Funded Ukrainian Agency

A group of US citizens marked by a US-funded Ukrainian website's infamous "kill list" demands a Congressional investigation.

radio

Call for Congressional Investigations of Threats to American Citizens by US Funded Ukrainian Agency A group of US citizens marked by a US-funded Ukrainian website's infamous "kill list" demands a Congressional investigation.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, and George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, join us to discuss Ukrainian threats to US citizens. A group of US citizens marked by a US-funded Ukrainian website's infamous "kill list" is demanding a Congressional investigation. The website, Myrotvorets, is notorious for threatening so-called "enemies of Ukraine" and facilitating their assassinations.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the FBI. A whistleblower has alleged that the FBI slow-walked the Hunter Biden laptop investigation and refused to look into related corruption for a year after the device was in their possession.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. The US has detailed its largest ever weapons package for Ukraine. Also, as Azov Nazis go on trial in Donbass, their benefactors seem concerned that their crimes may be exposed.Dr. Margaret Flowers, pediatrician, and activist, joins us to discuss the economy. His adversaries and supporters scrutinize President Biden's student loan forgiveness program. Many observers argue that the program should not be means tested, the amount to be forgiven is far too small, and that it does nothing to address the fundamental problems with long-term student debt.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. A British envoy has praised the Israeli bombing of Syria, arguing that "it is the only thing that works," though he failed to clarify the goal to which he was referring. Also, the US has bombed Syria, and Israel is working to kill the Iran nuclear deal.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, and author, joins us to discuss foreign policy. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has returned from his Africa trip without achieving his apparent goals. Also, we discuss the US empire's hegemonic goals regarding Russia and China.Ricardo Vaz, political analyst, and editor at Venezuelanalysis, joins us to discuss the global south. Venezuela and Colombia appoint ambassadors to reestablish diplomatic relations. Also, a US judge has entered an 8.5 billion dollar settlement against Venezuela.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the new world economy. Bloomberg News has branded Europe a third-world economy due to the devastation of European sanctions on Russia. Also, they argue that the energy crisis in the UK will likely be worse than the crash of 2008.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

