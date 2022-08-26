https://sputniknews.com/20220826/boston-marathon-bombers-execution-cannot-proceed-until-appeals-case-decided---lawyer-1100006890.html

Boston Marathon Bomber's Execution Cannot Proceed Until Appeals Case Decided - Lawyer

Boston Marathon Bomber's Execution Cannot Proceed Until Appeals Case Decided - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's execution cannot move forward until his appeals case has been decided, but it is unknown when... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-26T00:21+0000

2022-08-26T00:21+0000

2022-08-26T00:21+0000

americas

boston marathon bombing

boston marathon

crime

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102220/89/1022208906_0:219:3714:2308_1920x0_80_0_0_51b30af50abee41c0dfddf2fb1cd585e.jpg

In March, the US Supreme Court reinstated Tsarnaev's death penalty despite his attempts to have the capital sentence vacated by lower courts.Gardner said Tsarnaev's case is back in the First Circuit Court of Appeals for resolution of the issues that were unresolved in the initial opinion of the court, however, it is unknown how long it will take for the case to be decided.Media reports, citing analysts, have reported that it could take years for the appeals court to decide the case.Tsarnaev attempted to avoid execution by arguing that his brother Tamerlan masterminded the bombing and pressured Dzhokhar to participate using his domineering nature, possible evidence of which he unsuccessfully tried to have included at trial.An appeals court initially vacated Tsarnaev’s capital sentences on the grounds that a lower District Court made a mistake during jury selection by declining to ask about juror’s media exposure and excluding the possible evidence concerning Tamerlan’s alleged criminal history and personality. The US Supreme Court ruled that the District Court did not abuse its discretion in either situation.The Boston Marathon bombing killed three people and injured hundreds of others. Tamerlan was killed by police while on the run on April 19, 2013, while Dzhokhar was arrested the following day and was sentenced to death by lethal injection in May 2015.

https://sputniknews.com/20220304/us-supreme-court-reinstates-death-sentence-for-boston-marathon-bomber-tsarnaev-1093591952.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

boston marathon bombing, boston marathon, crime