https://sputniknews.com/20220826/biden-says-presidents-may-take-home-some-sensitive-materials-depends-on-circumstances-1100044937.html

Biden Says Presidents May Take Home Some Sensitive Materials, Depends on Circumstances

Biden Says Presidents May Take Home Some Sensitive Materials, Depends on Circumstances

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said on Friday that the commander-in-chief is sometimes allowed to take home sensitive documents, responding to... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-26T20:27+0000

2022-08-26T20:27+0000

2022-08-26T20:27+0000

americas

joe biden

donald trump

mar-a-lago

affidavit

documents

classified documents

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100033815_0:446:2745:1990_1920x0_80_0_0_0636e63403293c55c916964aed54f356.jpg

"Depending on the circumstances," Biden said when asked if it is ever acceptable for a president to take home sensitive materials. "For example, I have in my home a cabined off space that is completely secure. I’m taking home with me today today’s [President’s Daily Briefing]. It’s locked. I have a person with me, military with me. I read it, I lock it back up and give it to the military."Protocols for handling sensitive information depend on the kind of document and security of the viewing space, Biden added.The comments come following the release of a redacted affidavit used to justify a raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence as part of a probe into the alleged mishandling of sensitive defense-related information.Earlier on Friday, a US court released the document, which outlined the FBI’s investigation leading up to the search of Mar-a-Lago and seizure of materials labeled "top secret."Trump has denied improperly storing classified materials at his residence and condemned the raid as a weaponization of the US justice system against him.

https://sputniknews.com/20220826/us-court-releases-redacted-affidavit-underpinning-search-of-trumps-mar-a-lago-residence-1100038366.html

americas

mar-a-lago

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden, donald trump, mar-a-lago, affidavit, documents, classified documents