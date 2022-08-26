https://sputniknews.com/20220826/biden-creates-arctic-ambassador-post-to-further-us-interests-in-region-state-dept-announces-1100035362.html

Biden Creates Arctic Ambassador Post to Further US Interests in Region, State Dept Announces

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden is establishing a new ambassador-at-large position in charge of boosting US influence in the Arctic region, the... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

"To further American interests and cooperation with Allies and partners in the Arctic ... the President plans to elevate the Arctic Coordinator position by appointing an Ambassador-at-Large for the Arctic Region, subject to the advice and consent of the Senate," deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said in a statement.The ambassador-at-large, who has yet to be named, will advance US policy in the region, work with their diplomatic counterparts in other Arctic nations, indigenous groups and state, local, and tribal governments, federal government agencies and Congress, Patel explained.An Arctic region that is peaceful, stable, prosperous, and cooperative is of critical strategic importance to the United States, the statement added.

