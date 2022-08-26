https://sputniknews.com/20220826/australian-embassy-car-blown-up-by-land-mine-in-baghdad-report-says-1100016903.html
Australian Embassy Car Blown Up by Land Mine in Baghdad, Report Says


Following the incident, the Australian Football Federation announced that the country's youth team would not take part in the Asian Cup competition, due to be held on in the southern Iraqi city of Basra on September 10-18.No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion, which damaged an armored vehicle belonging to the Australian embassy, according to a separate media outlet, Sabereen News.The news outlet argued that the blast occured as a convoy of military and diplomatic vehicles belonging to the Australian Embassy were en route to Baghdad International Airport earlier on Friday.
A car belonging to the Australian embassy in Baghdad was damaged as a result of the explosion of a land mine that took place near the Green Zone on Friday, according to Shafaq News Agency.
Shafaq News Agency has cited unnamed security sources as saying that an explosive device blew up on al-Qadisiyah road leading to the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital Baghdad. Al-Qadisiyah is a district located about 160 kilometers (99 miles) from Baghdad.
There was no immediate word on casualties, the sources said, adding that the blast had also damaged the roadside barriers.
Following the incident, the Australian Football Federation announced that the country’s youth team would not take part in the Asian Cup competition, due to be held on in the southern Iraqi city of Basra on September 10-18.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion, which damaged an armored vehicle belonging to the Australian embassy, according to a separate media outlet, Sabereen News.
The news outlet argued that the blast occured as a convoy of military and diplomatic vehicles belonging to the Australian Embassy were en route to Baghdad International Airport earlier on Friday.