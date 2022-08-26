International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220826/australian-embassy-car-blown-up-by-land-mine-in-baghdad-report-says-1100016903.html
Australian Embassy Car Blown Up by Land Mine in Baghdad, Report Says
Australian Embassy Car Blown Up by Land Mine in Baghdad, Report Says
Unnamed security sources told Shafaq News Agency that the explosion targeted a convoy of cars belonging to the Australian Embassy in Iraq. 26.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-26T09:46+0000
2022-08-26T10:35+0000
iraq
baghdad
explosion
land mines
responsibility
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100017131_0:153:1747:1135_1920x0_80_0_0_f96944bbd91556ce95693f694980b8be.jpg
A car belonging to the Australian embassy in Baghdad was damaged as a result of the explosion of a land mine that took place near the Green Zone on Friday, according to Shafaq News Agency. Shafaq News Agency has cited unnamed security sources as saying that an explosive device blew up on al-Qadisiyah road leading to the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital Baghdad. Al-Qadisiyah is a district located about 160 kilometers (99 miles) from Baghdad.Following the incident, the Australian Football Federation announced that the country’s youth team would not take part in the Asian Cup competition, due to be held on in the southern Iraqi city of Basra on September 10-18.No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion, which damaged an armored vehicle belonging to the Australian embassy, according to a separate media outlet, Sabereen News.The news outlet argued that the blast occured as a convoy of military and diplomatic vehicles belonging to the Australian Embassy were en route to Baghdad International Airport earlier on Friday.
baghdad
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100017131_15:0:1730:1286_1920x0_80_0_0_2afb8e8d41d2e663396c2f825b4ed180.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iraq, baghdad, explosion, land mines, responsibility
iraq, baghdad, explosion, land mines, responsibility

Australian Embassy Car Blown Up by Land Mine in Baghdad, Report Says

09:46 GMT 26.08.2022 (Updated: 10:35 GMT 26.08.2022)
© AFP 2022 / AWAD AWADThe blocked off residential street where the Australian Embassy is based (L, behind palm tree), Baghdad (File)
The blocked off residential street where the Australian Embassy is based (L, behind palm tree), Baghdad (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / AWAD AWAD
Subscribe
International
India
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Unnamed security sources told Shafaq News Agency that the explosion targeted a convoy of cars belonging to the Australian Embassy in Iraq.
A car belonging to the Australian embassy in Baghdad was damaged as a result of the explosion of a land mine that took place near the Green Zone on Friday, according to Shafaq News Agency.
Shafaq News Agency has cited unnamed security sources as saying that an explosive device blew up on al-Qadisiyah road leading to the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital Baghdad. Al-Qadisiyah is a district located about 160 kilometers (99 miles) from Baghdad.
© Photo : Middle East News/twitterThe explosion of a small bomb near the cars of the Australian embassy in Baghdad caused damage to several cars
The explosion of a small bomb near the cars of the Australian embassy in Baghdad caused damage to several cars - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2022
The explosion of a small bomb near the cars of the Australian embassy in Baghdad caused damage to several cars
© Photo : Middle East News/twitter
There was no immediate word on casualties, the sources said, adding that the blast had also damaged the roadside barriers.
Following the incident, the Australian Football Federation announced that the country’s youth team would not take part in the Asian Cup competition, due to be held on in the southern Iraqi city of Basra on September 10-18.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion, which damaged an armored vehicle belonging to the Australian embassy, according to a separate media outlet, Sabereen News.
The news outlet argued that the blast occured as a convoy of military and diplomatic vehicles belonging to the Australian Embassy were en route to Baghdad International Airport earlier on Friday.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала