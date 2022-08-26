https://sputniknews.com/20220826/africa-fights-back-against-us-efforts-at-maintaining-its-imperial-grip-1100002820.html

Africa Fights Back Against US Efforts at Maintaining Its Imperial Grip

Africa Fights Back Against US Efforts at Maintaining Its Imperial Grip

26.08.2022

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Shenby G, a Columbus, Ohio based artist and organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation to discuss the strike of teachers and staff in Columbus, Ohio over issues of class sizes and student safety, the dire conditions that teachers are striking over and that harm students’ ability to learn, the support from the community for this strike and how Columbus sells out students, and how this strike fits into the broader resurgence of labor organizing across the country.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dan Kovalik, an adjunct professor of International Human Rights at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, author of “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using 'Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests” to discuss the newest $3 billion military aid package to Ukraine and the US commitment to prolong its proxy war with Russia and fight to the last Ukrainian, how this move and other billions of dollars sent to Ukraine casts a shadow on student loan forgiveness recently announced by the Biden administration, and how imperialism continues to blowback on the US as working and poor people suffer the economic consequences of the conflict in Ukraine.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jemima Pierre, Haiti/Americas Coordinator for the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss recent protests in Haiti calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry and against widespread economic insecurity, how colonialism and imperialism has driven Haiti to this point and its place in the global economic downturn, the lagging investigation in the assassination of Jovenel Moise that put Ariel Henry into power, and the complicity of Haitan and western officials in manufacturing the crisis of gun violence in Haiti.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, Coordinating Committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace, organizer with Pan-African Community Action, and host of Voices with Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM to discuss recent strikes by the US military in Somalia and how the imperialist actions of AFRICOM are commonly ignored by the mainstream media, the new US strategy for the African continent unveiled by Antony Blinken in his recent visit to African countries and how it compares to Russia and China’s involvement on the continent, and the growing resistance of countries on the continent to Washington’s imperial ambitions.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

