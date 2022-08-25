International
US Envoy to UN Says China Should Play Larger Role to Resolve Food Insecurity
US Envoy to UN Says China Should Play Larger Role to Resolve Food Insecurity
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China could play a larger role in resolving the food insecurity crisis by distributing wheat it has stockpiled to other countries in need
"We think China can play a much more significant role in helping to address the global food insecurity crisis," Thomas-Greenfield said during an event hosted by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.Thomas-Greenfield claims China has been buying up wheat to build its own stockpiles, which she suggests should be pushed out to countries in need.The US ambassador said President Joe Biden will convene with several world leaders at the United Nations in September to address food insecurity issues.A recent UN-brokered deal has resulted in Ukraine shipping grain out of the country through the Black Sea as part of an effort to help curb the food shortage that stemmed from the conflict.
US Envoy to UN Says China Should Play Larger Role to Resolve Food Insecurity

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China could play a larger role in resolving the food insecurity crisis by distributing wheat it has stockpiled to other countries in need, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Thursday.
"We think China can play a much more significant role in helping to address the global food insecurity crisis," Thomas-Greenfield said during an event hosted by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.
Thomas-Greenfield claims China has been buying up wheat to build its own stockpiles, which she suggests should be pushed out to countries in need.
The US ambassador said President Joe Biden will convene with several world leaders at the United Nations in September to address food insecurity issues.
A recent UN-brokered deal has resulted in Ukraine shipping grain out of the country through the Black Sea as part of an effort to help curb the food shortage that stemmed from the conflict.
