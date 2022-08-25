https://sputniknews.com/20220825/us-drones-flying-in-afghan-airspace-taliban-says-as-group-yet-to-confirm-death-of-al-zawahiri-1099986866.html

US Drones Flying in Afghan Airspace, Taliban Says as Group Yet to Confirm Death of al-Zawahiri

US President Joe Biden announced the killing of al-Qaeda* leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul in a drone strike on July 31. However, Washington failed to provide... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International

Afghanistan on Thursday accused the US of flying drones over its territory without official permission.Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said his government raised the issue with the US as it considers operating drones without its consent to be an act of aggression.On August 1, US President Joe Biden announced that Zawahiri was killed in a "precision" strike in Kabul, where the terrorist mastermind had, as Washington claimed, moved to "reunite with members of his immediate family."Under the Doha peace deal which was struck between the US and the Taliban in 2020, the group reportedly agreed not to allow al-Qaeda or any other extremist group to operate in areas under their control.According to media reports, al-Zawahiri had been in charge of the terror group al-Qaeda since 2011.*a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other states*The Taliban are under UN sanctions over terrorist activities

