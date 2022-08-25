https://sputniknews.com/20220825/us-centcom-says-3-troops-injured-in-rocket-attacks-in-syria-1099965439.html

US CENTCOM Says 3 Troops Injured in Rocket Attacks in Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Three American troops were injured in two rocket attacks in Syria earlier in the day and the United States responded with strikes from... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International

"One US service member in Mission Support Site Conoco was treated for a minor injury and has been returned to duty. Two others are under evaluation for minor injuries," CENTCOM said on Wednesday.CENTCOM said that suspected Iran-backed militants launched several rockets at two US facilities housing American troops in both Conoco and Green Village in northeast Syria on Wednesday evening, CENTCOM said.US forces responded using attack helicopters and destroyed three vehicles and equipment used to launch several rockets, the statement said. Initial assessments indicate that US forces killed two or three of the suspected militants that conducted one of the attacks.More details about the attacks will be released when they become available, CENTCOM said.

