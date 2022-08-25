https://sputniknews.com/20220825/uk-hopes-western-aid-turns-ukraine-into-threat-for-russia-ambassador-says-1099995179.html

UK Hopes Western Aid Turns Ukraine Into Threat for Russia, Ambassador Says

UK Hopes Western Aid Turns Ukraine Into Threat for Russia, Ambassador Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons said on Thursday that the West's aid to Ukraine is able to not only change the future of the... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-25T14:10+0000

2022-08-25T14:10+0000

2022-08-25T14:10+0000

uk

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/12/1096425819_0:0:2319:1304_1920x0_80_0_0_449a604417ea7a246d5fbb1f09d2179a.jpg

If Ukraine is well armed, then it can change the current situation and potentially become a deterrent to Russia's future ambitions, Simmons told the RBC Ukraine news agency. She believes that the conflict in Ukraine will be long.The West needs to supply enough weapons to Ukraine so that the it can strategically change the situation in the long term, Simmons said, adding that the exact amount of aid is a "nonbinary" issue.Less than one-third of UN member states joined the anti-Russian statement on the situation in Ukraine, announced on Wednesday at the headquarters of the organization. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that it showed that most UN countries did not support Kiev's anti-Russian statement, as the world is beginning to understand the scale of the crisis caused by the actions of the West in and around Ukraine.Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbass. Western countries responded by sanctioning Russia and boosting arms supplies to Ukraine.In April, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, ukraine