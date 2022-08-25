https://sputniknews.com/20220825/trumpism-still-very-much-alive-capable-of-taking-back-house-in-november-expert-says-1100004594.html

‘Trumpism Still Very Much Alive’, Capable of Taking Back House in November, Expert Says

‘Trumpism Still Very Much Alive’, Capable of Taking Back House in November, Expert Says

It’s common for the president’s party to lose the midterm elections, so when US voters go to the polls in November to vote in a new House of Representatives... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-25T23:07+0000

2022-08-25T23:07+0000

2022-08-25T23:07+0000

opinion & analysis

us

us midterm elections

trumpism

oklahoma

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/19/1100004444_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_76a0f9f42745f15090093be01003c8b5.jpg

Former US President Donald Trump chalked up another win on Tuesday when Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) prevailed in the Republican primary election for one of the Sooner State’s senate seats.Across the country, candidates backed by Trump are defeating rivals supported by other prominent GOP figures, including Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).Quardricos Driskell, Adjunct Professor in Legislative Affairs at the Graduate School of Political Management of George Washington University, policy influencer and federal lobbyist, told Sputnik on Thursday that while Trump had discredited himself with the FBI raid and the indictment of his former colleagues, “Trumpism is still very much alive in the heart of the GOP, and we [are] witnessing their success.”“Outside of the January 6 Select Committee, to which most Americans aren't paying attention, Democrats have been weak regarding any attempts to discredit the GOP, and these GOP candidates who are winning are happy to have his endorsement,” he observed.That said, he predicted the House, where all 435 members are up for re-election and where Democrats control a slim majority, would “flip” to the Republicans in November. Whichever direction the Senate goes, US politics is about to get a lot more interesting.“I think the big change will be [in] 2024, because many of the people who will be chosen in the 2022 elections are the ones that will be running the 2024 elections,” he noted. In addition, another one-third of the Senate will be up for re-election, as will the US presidency.

https://sputniknews.com/20220824/us-primary-tuesday-showdown-whats-happening-in-oklahoma-new-york--florida-1099925359.html

oklahoma

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

us, us midterm elections, trumpism, oklahoma