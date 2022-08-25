https://sputniknews.com/20220825/temple-purified-in-indias-bihar-after-muslim-ministers-visit-1099973411.html

Temple Purified in India's Bihar After Muslim Minister's Visit

Temple Purified in India's Bihar After Muslim Minister's Visit

On 22 August, Bihar State Chief Nitish Kumar and Information and Technology Minister Mohammad Israil Mansuri visited Vishnupad Temple in the Gaya district of... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-25T12:21+0000

2022-08-25T12:21+0000

2022-08-25T12:21+0000

india

bihar

temple

the hindu

hinduism

hindus

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/19/1099988430_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_2a94655cb383184fec739c66bdc889ac.jpg

The famous Vishnupad Temple in Bihar performed special prayers and purification rituals on Wednesday after a Muslim cabinet member entered its sanctum sanctorum, the most sacred area of any Hindu temple.According to the local media report, as many as 21 priests participated in the purification prayer and used water from the sacred Ganges river to cleanse the temple.The state's opposition party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has demanded a "public apology" from the state chief for taking a non-Hindu inside the sanctum sanctorum. Currently, Janata Dal -United (JD-U) rules the state as part of a coalition with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress Party.BJP lawmaker Haribhushan Thakur questioned Minister Israil Mansuri’s entry into the Vishnupad temple of Gaya. “When it is written on the wall of the temple that entry of non-Hindus is prohibited, how could the State Chief take his Minister from other religion community there? It has hurt the sentiments of Hindus,” Thakur stated. At many Hindu temples, the entry of people of other religious faiths is prohibited.

bihar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

bihar, temple, the hindu, hinduism, hindus, bharatiya janata party (bjp)