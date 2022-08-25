https://sputniknews.com/20220825/temple-purified-in-indias-bihar-after-muslim-ministers-visit-1099973411.html
Temple Purified in India's Bihar After Muslim Minister's Visit
The famous Vishnupad Temple in Bihar performed special prayers and purification rituals on Wednesday after a Muslim cabinet member entered its sanctum sanctorum, the most sacred area of any Hindu temple.According to the local media report, as many as 21 priests participated in the purification prayer and used water from the sacred Ganges river to cleanse the temple.The state's opposition party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has demanded a "public apology" from the state chief for taking a non-Hindu inside the sanctum sanctorum. Currently, Janata Dal -United (JD-U) rules the state as part of a coalition with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress Party.BJP lawmaker Haribhushan Thakur questioned Minister Israil Mansuri’s entry into the Vishnupad temple of Gaya. “When it is written on the wall of the temple that entry of non-Hindus is prohibited, how could the State Chief take his Minister from other religion community there? It has hurt the sentiments of Hindus,” Thakur stated. At many Hindu temples, the entry of people of other religious faiths is prohibited.
Temple Purified in India's Bihar After Muslim Minister's Visit
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
On 22 August, Bihar State Chief Nitish Kumar and Information and Technology Minister Mohammad Israil Mansuri visited Vishnupad Temple in the Gaya district of the Indian state of Bihar to see the preparation for an annual fair.
The famous Vishnupad Temple in Bihar performed special prayers and purification rituals
on Wednesday after a Muslim cabinet member entered its sanctum sanctorum, the most sacred area of any Hindu temple.
According to the local media report, as many as 21 priests participated in the purification prayer and used water from the sacred Ganges river to cleanse the temple.
The state's opposition party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has demanded a "public apology" from the state chief for taking a non-Hindu
inside the sanctum sanctorum.
Currently, Janata Dal -United (JD-U) rules the state as part of a coalition with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress Party.
BJP lawmaker Haribhushan Thakur questioned Minister Israil Mansuri’s entry into the Vishnupad temple of Gaya.
“When it is written on the wall of the temple that entry of non-Hindus is prohibited, how could the State Chief take his Minister from other religion community there? It has hurt the sentiments of Hindus,” Thakur stated.
At many Hindu temples
, the entry of people of other religious faiths is prohibited.