Soldier of the Future: Russia's Ratnik Helmet More Reliable Than NATO Analogues - Rostec

The state-of-the-art Ratnik infantry combat system is comprised of more than 40 components, including firearms, body armor, and an optical array. 25.08.2022

The experience of combat use has shown that the helmet of the Russian-made infantry gear Ratnik (Warrior) is 30-40% more effective in terms of protection than its analogues from NATO countries, Russian state corporation Rostec told Sputnik.The corporation added that developers of the Ratnik helmet faced the task of protecting a soldier from small striking objects, given that in practice, approximately 75% of head wound cases are caused by fragments weighing 1-1.5 grams.According to Rostec, the Ratnik helmet not only tackles small-sized objects, but it is also capable of protecting a serviceman from larger fragments (a diameter of 25-30 millimeters) and even bullets.In addition, the company went on, the helmet effectively protects against shock and injury thanks to the fact that the gear features three layers, which provide it with high shock-absorbing qualities. Even if the helmet is deformed as a result of an impact, a soldier’s health will not be affected, Rostec concluded.The Ratnik outfit is mainly designed for snipers, riflemen, drivers of armored vehicles and airborne combat vehicle gunners.The gear helps a soldier maintain stable radio contact with other units and receive continuously updated reconnaissance data about enemy positions and the overall situation in the combat zone, something that actually turns a serviceman into an “intellectual fighting machine”.The first deliveries of the Ratnik outfit to the Russian Armed Forces started in 2015, when the Special Forces of the Central Military District and the marines of the Russian Pacific Fleet were equipped with the gear.The lead developer of the Ratnik equipment is the Russian industrial design bureau TsNIITochtochmash with the Kalashnikov concern, which is part of Rostec.

