International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220825/social-media-platforms-removed-pro-us-foreign-influence-campaigns---stanford-researchers-1100003429.html
Social Media Platforms Removed Pro-US Foreign Influence Campaigns - Stanford Researchers
Social Media Platforms Removed Pro-US Foreign Influence Campaigns - Stanford Researchers
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Social media companies including Meta* and Twitter removed from their platforms an influence operation that pushed pro-United States... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-25T21:09+0000
2022-08-25T21:09+0000
americas
propaganda
us
meta
social media platform
twitter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105943/38/1059433872_0:195:2947:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_846a355be61568bc8f45532b598038e1.jpg
"In July and August 2022, Twitter and Meta removed two overlapping sets of accounts for violating their platforms’ terms of service," the researchers said on Wednesday in a report. "These [accounts’] campaigns consistently advanced narratives promoting the interests of the United States and its allies while opposing countries including Russia, China, and Iran."The accounts heavily criticized Russia in particular for the alleged deaths of civilians and other purported atrocities in Ukraine, the report said. The cover campaigns took place over a period of almost five years rather than one homogeneous operation, according to the report.Neither Twitter nor Meta - which runs Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp - publicly attributed the activity to any entity or organization, the report also said.However, the accounts sometimes shared news articles from US government-funded media outlets such as Voice of America and Radio Free Europe, as well as linking to websites sponsored by the US military, the report added.Twitter and Meta took the sets of accounts down for "platform manipulation and spam" and "coordinated inauthentic behavior" respectively, the report said.*Meta is a company banned in Russia
https://sputniknews.com/20220825/dhs-says-disbanding-us-government-disinformation-board-amid-free-speech-criticisms-1099999561.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105943/38/1059433872_108:0:2839:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4b3b5b82f691217d48b84babbc641ad0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
propaganda, us, meta, social media platform, twitter
propaganda, us, meta, social media platform, twitter

Social Media Platforms Removed Pro-US Foreign Influence Campaigns - Stanford Researchers

21:09 GMT 25.08.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the photo bankA sign on the headquarters of "Radio Free Europe" / "Radio Liberty" international broadcasting organization in Prague
A sign on the headquarters of Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty international broadcasting organization in Prague - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Social media companies including Meta* and Twitter removed from their platforms an influence operation that pushed pro-United States foreign policy points abroad, according to researchers with Stanford’s Internet Observatory and intelligence company Graphika.
"In July and August 2022, Twitter and Meta removed two overlapping sets of accounts for violating their platforms’ terms of service," the researchers said on Wednesday in a report. "These [accounts’] campaigns consistently advanced narratives promoting the interests of the United States and its allies while opposing countries including Russia, China, and Iran."
The accounts heavily criticized Russia in particular for the alleged deaths of civilians and other purported atrocities in Ukraine, the report said. The cover campaigns took place over a period of almost five years rather than one homogeneous operation, according to the report.
Neither Twitter nor Meta - which runs Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp - publicly attributed the activity to any entity or organization, the report also said.
Censorship - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2022
Americas
DHS Says Disbanding US Government Disinformation Board Amid Free Speech Criticisms
17:44 GMT
However, the accounts sometimes shared news articles from US government-funded media outlets such as Voice of America and Radio Free Europe, as well as linking to websites sponsored by the US military, the report added.
Twitter and Meta took the sets of accounts down for "platform manipulation and spam" and "coordinated inauthentic behavior" respectively, the report said.
*Meta is a company banned in Russia
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала