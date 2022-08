https://sputniknews.com/20220825/sentcom-says-us-airstrikes-kill-4-iran-affiliated-militants-in-syria-1099996649.html

СENTCOM Says US Airstrikes Kill 4 Iran-Affiliated Militants in Syria

СENTCOM Says US Airstrikes Kill 4 Iran-Affiliated Militants in Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US forces killed four Iran-affiliated militants in airstrikes on northeast Syria over the past 24 hours, CENTCOM said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, in response to yesterday’s rocket attacks on Mission Support Site Conoco and Mission Support Site Green Village in northeast Syria, CENTCOM forces struck at Iran-affiliated militants in the area with AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, AC-130 gunships, and M777 artillery, resulting in four enemy fighters killed and seven enemy rocket launchers destroyed," the release stated.

