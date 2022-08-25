https://sputniknews.com/20220825/russias-fsb-foils-terror-attack-in-kaliningrad-planned-by-supporter-of-azov-neo-nazis-1099969352.html

Russia's FSB Foils Terror Attack in Kaliningrad Planned by Supporter of Azov Neo-Nazis

The Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) stated that a suspect planned to stage an explosion, targeting the infrastructure of the Baltic Fleet. 25.08.2022, Sputnik International

On Thursday, the FSB published a video showing agents detain a man who had intended to carry out a terror attack in Kaliningrad, Russia.According to the authorities, the suspect confessed to his plans, and the investigators discovered a stash with an IED with the explosive power of five kilograms (11 pounds) of TNT.The FSB noted that the suspect, who had a stash of Azov insignias and Ukrainian propaganda material, planned to flee the country following the attack.This is not not the first terror attack the FSB has foiled this month: two weeks ago, the agency foiled a Ukraine-linked plot targeting an oil pipeline in Volgograd Region. Two neo-Nazis coordinated by the Ukrainian security services were eliminated during the operation.*Azov regiment is a terrorist group, banned in Russia

