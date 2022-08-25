International
Russia's FSB Foils Terror Attack in Kaliningrad Planned by Supporter of Azov Neo-Nazis
Russia's FSB Foils Terror Attack in Kaliningrad Planned by Supporter of Azov Neo-Nazis
The Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) stated that a suspect planned to stage an explosion, targeting the infrastructure of the Baltic Fleet.
On Thursday, the FSB published a video showing agents detain a man who had intended to carry out a terror attack in Kaliningrad, Russia.According to the authorities, the suspect confessed to his plans, and the investigators discovered a stash with an IED with the explosive power of five kilograms (11 pounds) of TNT.The FSB noted that the suspect, who had a stash of Azov insignias and Ukrainian propaganda material, planned to flee the country following the attack.This is not not the first terror attack the FSB has foiled this month: two weeks ago, the agency foiled a Ukraine-linked plot targeting an oil pipeline in Volgograd Region. Two neo-Nazis coordinated by the Ukrainian security services were eliminated during the operation.*Azov regiment is a terrorist group, banned in Russia
Russia's FSB Foils Terror Attack in Kaliningrad Planned by Supporter of Azov Neo-Nazis

06:49 GMT 25.08.2022 (Updated: 07:18 GMT 25.08.2022)
Evgeny Mikhaylov
The Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) stated that a suspect planned to stage an explosion, targeting the infrastructure of the Baltic Fleet.
On Thursday, the FSB published a video showing agents detain a man who had intended to carry out a terror attack in Kaliningrad, Russia.
According to the authorities, the suspect confessed to his plans, and the investigators discovered a stash with an IED with the explosive power of five kilograms (11 pounds) of TNT.

"In the city of Kaliningrad, a local resident, a citizen of the Russian Federation, born in 1967, a supporter of ... the Azov organization, was identified and detained. He had intentions to commit sabotage and a terrorist attack against the objects of the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Navy and military personnel, as well as the Khrabrovo airport," a statement from the authorities read.

The FSB noted that the suspect, who had a stash of Azov insignias and Ukrainian propaganda material, planned to flee the country following the attack.
This is not not the first terror attack the FSB has foiled this month: two weeks ago, the agency foiled a Ukraine-linked plot targeting an oil pipeline in Volgograd Region. Two neo-Nazis coordinated by the Ukrainian security services were eliminated during the operation.
*Azov regiment is a terrorist group, banned in Russia
