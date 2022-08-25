International
Protests Turn Violent in India's Hyderabad Over Suspended Lawmaker's Comments on Prophet Muhammad
Protests Turn Violent in India's Hyderabad Over Suspended Lawmaker's Comments on Prophet Muhammad
It seems PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hasn't been able to stop its members from making controversial remarks on sensitive issues. Earlier, it was the...
2022-08-25T07:44+0000
2022-08-25T07:45+0000
india
hyderabad
prophet muhammad
protests
mass protests
lawmaker
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
police
police
police
Thousands of protesters assembled in the capital city of India's Telanga state on Wednesday night, demanding that strict action be taken against suspended BJP legislator T. Raja Singh for his alleged controversial comments regarding Islam's Prophet Muhammad.Singh was arrested on Tuesday but posted bail the same day, after a local court rejected a police plea for the lawmaker to be taken into custody.However, the protests turned violent late last night, and police were forced to baton-charge the protesters, taking dozens into preventive custody.The protesters not only chanted religious slogans and burnt effigies but also pelted security personnel with stones, leading to police action against them.The demonstrations were held in several parts of the city, including the iconic Charminar area.Singh was suspended by the BJP soon after his arrest by the Hyderabad Police earlier this week. It also issued a show-cause notice, asking him to explain why he shouldn't be expelled from the party.The party mentioned that his comments contradicted the BJP's position, reiterating that the organization believed in respecting all religions.A huge crowd of protesters had gathered in the city on Tuesday after lawmaker Raja Singh was released on bail.Additional forces were deployed as the police stepped up security across the state after many protesters were seen raising slogans of "Sar Tan Se Juda" ("beheading") while slamming the court's order to grant bail to Singh.Singh's arrest occurred after he posted a 10-minute video on social media making insulting remarks about Muhammad.The video was later removed from the platform at the request of law enforcement agencies.
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
07:44 GMT 25.08.2022 (Updated: 07:45 GMT 25.08.2022)
© AP Photo / Manish SwarupA police officer from Indian state of Uttar Pradesh
A police officer from Indian state of Uttar Pradesh - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2022
© AP Photo / Manish Swarup
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
It seems PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hasn't been able to stop its members from making controversial remarks on sensitive issues. Earlier, it was the party's spokesperson Nupur Sharma whose comments in a TV debate sparked protests in the country. Now, a Telangana state legislator's words have triggered a row.
Thousands of protesters assembled in the capital city of India's Telanga state on Wednesday night, demanding that strict action be taken against suspended BJP legislator T. Raja Singh for his alleged controversial comments regarding Islam's Prophet Muhammad.

Singh was arrested on Tuesday but posted bail the same day, after a local court rejected a police plea for the lawmaker to be taken into custody.

However, the protests turned violent late last night, and police were forced to baton-charge the protesters, taking dozens into preventive custody.

The protesters not only chanted religious slogans and burnt effigies but also pelted security personnel with stones, leading to police action against them.
The demonstrations were held in several parts of the city, including the iconic Charminar area.

Singh was suspended by the BJP soon after his arrest by the Hyderabad Police earlier this week. It also issued a show-cause notice, asking him to explain why he shouldn't be expelled from the party.

The party mentioned that his comments contradicted the BJP's position, reiterating that the organization believed in respecting all religions.

A huge crowd of protesters had gathered in the city on Tuesday after lawmaker Raja Singh was released on bail.

Additional forces were deployed as the police stepped up security across the state after many protesters were seen raising slogans of "Sar Tan Se Juda" ("beheading") while slamming the court's order to grant bail to Singh.

Singh's arrest occurred after he posted a 10-minute video on social media making insulting remarks about Muhammad.

The video was later removed from the platform at the request of law enforcement agencies.
