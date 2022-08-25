https://sputniknews.com/20220825/protests-turn-violent-in-indias-hyderabad-over-suspended-bjp-lawmakers-comments-on-muhammad-1099967769.html

Protests Turn Violent in India's Hyderabad Over Suspended Lawmaker's Comments on Prophet Muhammad

Protests Turn Violent in India's Hyderabad Over Suspended Lawmaker's Comments on Prophet Muhammad

It seems PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hasn't been able to stop its members from making controversial remarks on sensitive issues. Earlier, it was the... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-25T07:44+0000

2022-08-25T07:44+0000

2022-08-25T07:45+0000

india

hyderabad

prophet muhammad

protests

mass protests

lawmaker

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

police

police

police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/12/1099731814_0:162:3067:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_a22da88167c0d8d8b103f7e08d9dea68.jpg

Thousands of protesters assembled in the capital city of India's Telanga state on Wednesday night, demanding that strict action be taken against suspended BJP legislator T. Raja Singh for his alleged controversial comments regarding Islam's Prophet Muhammad.Singh was arrested on Tuesday but posted bail the same day, after a local court rejected a police plea for the lawmaker to be taken into custody.However, the protests turned violent late last night, and police were forced to baton-charge the protesters, taking dozens into preventive custody.The protesters not only chanted religious slogans and burnt effigies but also pelted security personnel with stones, leading to police action against them.The demonstrations were held in several parts of the city, including the iconic Charminar area.Singh was suspended by the BJP soon after his arrest by the Hyderabad Police earlier this week. It also issued a show-cause notice, asking him to explain why he shouldn't be expelled from the party.The party mentioned that his comments contradicted the BJP's position, reiterating that the organization believed in respecting all religions.A huge crowd of protesters had gathered in the city on Tuesday after lawmaker Raja Singh was released on bail.Additional forces were deployed as the police stepped up security across the state after many protesters were seen raising slogans of "Sar Tan Se Juda" ("beheading") while slamming the court's order to grant bail to Singh.Singh's arrest occurred after he posted a 10-minute video on social media making insulting remarks about Muhammad.The video was later removed from the platform at the request of law enforcement agencies.

hyderabad

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

hyderabad, prophet muhammad, protests, mass protests, lawmaker, bharatiya janata party (bjp), police, police, police