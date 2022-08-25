https://sputniknews.com/20220825/political-furor-in-delhi-as-aap-accuses-bjp-of-trying-to-poach-lawmakers--topple-government--1099994632.html

Political Furor in Delhi as AAP Accuses BJP of Trying to Poach Lawmakers & Topple Government

Political Furor in Delhi as AAP Accuses BJP of Trying to Poach Lawmakers & Topple Government

The Aam Aadmi Party defeated the federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to secure a landslide victory in the 2020 Delhi legislative assembly elections... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International

The ongoing political feud in India’s capital Delhi between the locally-ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and nationally-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified on Thursday as both parties hurled allegations against each other.The slugfest has grown in recent weeks after the federal government ordered India’s top anti-corruption watchdog, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), to raid 31 locations, including the residence of AAP Deputy State Chief Manish Sisodia, last week in connection to a now-rolled-back AAP liquor policy from November 2021. The CBI alleged that the Delhi government’s policy was steeped in corruption, but AAP denied the charge.Days later, Sisodia claimed that a BJP politician offered him amnesty if he deserted the AAP and joined the BJP.Following this, the AAP alleged on Thursday that the BJP has kept INR 8,000 million ($ 100,052,880) aside to “buy” 40 AAP lawmakers for INR 200 million ($ 2,501,118) each and thus attempt to topple the Delhi government. AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj likewise claimed that 12 lawmakers have confessed to having been contacted by the BJP to break away from the AAP, while eight lawmakers were “unreachable” to attend Thursday’s legislators meeting.“AAP MLAs [members of legislative assembly] are not for sale, our government is stable, Delhi’s development will go on regardless of the obstacles,” AAP leaders claimed during the meeting, before visiting Mahatma Gandhi’s Rajghat memorial to pray for the betterment of the country. “All our lawmakers said that [they] would stay with the party till our last breath. I declare that BJP’s Operation Lotus to break the Delhi government has failed,” Bhardwaj said.AAP leaders reposed their faith in their lawmakers and asked where the reported INR 8,000 million came from and where it had been stashed.For its part, the BJP rubbished the allegations as “lies”.BJP Parliamentarian Parvesh Sahib Singh said, “If the charges were brought against us in 2013 [when the BJP held a narrow, four-seat majority] , people would have believed [them]. But now even if we get 50 MLAs from [the] AAP, we won't be able to have our government. So it is all [a] lie.”Singh went on to accuse Kejriwal of making up the allegations to divert attention away from Sisodia’s liquor corruption case. “He [Kejriwal] must be watching movies and making scripts. He alleges that BJP politicians are threatening them, but is not disclosing their names. Then he claims his legislators are missing, but again he won't name them. If he gives us the name[s] of the lawmakers who apparently were missing, we could have looked for them.”

