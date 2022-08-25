https://sputniknews.com/20220825/number-of-russian-military-personnel-to-increase-by-137000-reach-115-million-1099988102.html

Number of Russian Military Personnel to Increase by 137,000, Reach 1.15 Million

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a decree to increase the number of military personnel by 137,000 to 1,150,628. 25.08.2022, Sputnik International

The corresponding decree is published on the official Internet portal of legal information.The previous decree, dated November 17, 2017, said that the number of soldiers should reach 1,013,628.

