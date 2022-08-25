International
Number of Russian Military Personnel to Increase by 137,000, Reach 1.15 Million
Number of Russian Military Personnel to Increase by 137,000, Reach 1.15 Million
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a decree to increase the number of military personnel by 137,000 to 1,150,628.
The corresponding decree is published on the official Internet portal of legal information.The previous decree, dated November 17, 2017, said that the number of soldiers should reach 1,013,628.
25.08.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a decree to increase the number of military personnel by 137,000 to 1,150,628.
The corresponding decree is published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

"Establish the number of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the amount of 2,039,758, including 1,150,628 military personnel," the decree read.

The previous decree, dated November 17, 2017, said that the number of soldiers should reach 1,013,628.
