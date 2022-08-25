https://sputniknews.com/20220825/nine-killed-11-injured-after-van-collides-with-lorry-in-indias-karnataka-1099966966.html

Nine Killed, 11 Injured After Van Collides With Lorry in India's Karnataka

Nine Killed, 11 Injured After Van Collides With Lorry in India's Karnataka

In April, Indian Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari informed his nation's parliament that the country tops the world in terms of the number of road fatalities... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-25T07:50+0000

2022-08-25T07:50+0000

2022-08-25T08:31+0000

india

road accident

road accident

karnataka state

karnataka

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/19/1099971126_0:97:1024:673_1920x0_80_0_0_4b694a6b1881b45ed593fbc226b78e9f.jpg

Nine people, including three children, were killed and 11 left injured in Tumakuru district of India's Karnataka state on Thursday morning after a van collided with a lorry on a national highway.According to Rahul Shahpurwad, a senior police official, cited by ANI, "all travelers were migrant workers or labourers who were going to Karnataka's state capital Bengaluru for work."The city of Bengaluru is approximately 70 km from the accident site.All injured were rushed to the district hospital for treatment. Karnataka's Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, in a statement said that he spoke to the District Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, and instructed them to arrange all the necessary treatment for the injured.

karnataka state

karnataka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

road accident, road accident, karnataka state, karnataka