https://sputniknews.com/20220825/nine-killed-11-injured-after-van-collides-with-lorry-in-indias-karnataka-1099966966.html
Nine Killed, 11 Injured After Van Collides With Lorry in India's Karnataka
Nine Killed, 11 Injured After Van Collides With Lorry in India's Karnataka
In April, Indian Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari informed his nation's parliament that the country tops the world in terms of the number of road fatalities... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-25T07:50+0000
2022-08-25T07:50+0000
2022-08-25T08:31+0000
india
road accident
road accident
karnataka state
karnataka
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/19/1099971126_0:97:1024:673_1920x0_80_0_0_4b694a6b1881b45ed593fbc226b78e9f.jpg
Nine people, including three children, were killed and 11 left injured in Tumakuru district of India's Karnataka state on Thursday morning after a van collided with a lorry on a national highway.According to Rahul Shahpurwad, a senior police official, cited by ANI, "all travelers were migrant workers or labourers who were going to Karnataka's state capital Bengaluru for work."The city of Bengaluru is approximately 70 km from the accident site.All injured were rushed to the district hospital for treatment. Karnataka's Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, in a statement said that he spoke to the District Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, and instructed them to arrange all the necessary treatment for the injured.
karnataka state
karnataka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/19/1099971126_0:0:1024:768_1920x0_80_0_0_5058e06009055f00f20c554feda3ce08.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
road accident, road accident, karnataka state, karnataka
road accident, road accident, karnataka state, karnataka
Nine Killed, 11 Injured After Van Collides With Lorry in India's Karnataka
07:50 GMT 25.08.2022 (Updated: 08:31 GMT 25.08.2022)
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
In April, Indian Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari informed his nation's parliament that the country tops the world in terms of the number of road fatalities and has the world's third-highest number of road accident injuries.
Nine people, including three children, were killed and 11 left injured in Tumakuru district of India's Karnataka state on Thursday morning after a van collided with a lorry
on a national highway.
According to Rahul Shahpurwad, a senior police official, cited by ANI, "all travelers were migrant workers or labourers who were going to Karnataka's state capital Bengaluru for work."
The city of Bengaluru is approximately 70 km from the accident site.
All injured were rushed to the district hospital
for treatment.
Karnataka's Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, in a statement said that he spoke to the District Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, and instructed them to arrange all the necessary treatment for the injured
.