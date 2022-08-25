https://sputniknews.com/20220825/more-military-aid-to-ukraine-japan--the-unification-church-and-migration-in-the-mediterranean--1099958868.html

More Military Aid to Ukraine, Japan & the Unification Church and Migration in the Mediterranean

Biden announces another $3 billion in military aid for Ukraine and $10,000 in student debt relief for college students. 25.08.2022, Sputnik International

Mark Sleboda, international affairs and security analyst joins the show to break down the latest developments six months into the Ukraine conflict. The Misfits then talk about President Biden announcing yet another $3 billion in military aid to Ukraine. It would be the largest tranche since the conflict began in February. And notably, the Biden Administration has given far more money to Ukraine than it is planning to give as debt relief for university students.KJ Noh, a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific and is a member of Veterans for Peace joins the program to talk about South Korea military exercises and the potential reaction from North Korea. Then they talk about the heat wave in China. The Misfits and Noh conclude with a discussion about Japan and the Unification Church.Jon Jeter, a former Washington Post bureau chief and award-winning foreign correspondent on two continents joins the show to talk about primary results from New York and Florida. In other news, a jury in Michigan convicted two men of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. They face life in prison. The first trial ended in a mistrial after revelations that the men were egged on by the FBI, which coerced them using a network of undercover agents and informants. Then the Misfits and Jeter talk about the Nicaraguan government being accused of initiating a campaign to silence its last remaining critics–Catholic priests.Abe Paulos, Deputy Director of Communications and Policy at the Black Alliance for Just Immigration joins the show for the last segment. Paulos and the Misfits talk about the state of migration across the Mediterranean. A reporter for British Daily i-newspaper spent three weeks on a search and rescue ship monitoring the central Mediterranean, the “deadliest migration route in the world,” and came away horrified at what she saw and sure that the world really does not know what is taking place as people try to cross from North Africa to Europe. The migrants were coming from Libya, where dozens said they had been subjected to systematic violence, starvation and forced labour inside detention centers.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

