Monkey Given Cocaine and Flushed Down Toilet Rebuilds Life With New Boyfriend

Milly, the tiny marmoset monkey rescued from an abusive owner in Wales, was so traumatized that she would not let animal rescue staff approach her. But after... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International

A tiny monkey who was given cocaine and flushed down a toilet is recovering at a sanctuary with the help of her new male partner.Milly the marmoset was rescued by animal protection charity the RSPCA after videos emerged of her clinging on to the side of a toilet bowl as her owners tried to flush her down, being offered cocaine and chased by a dog.She was taken to Monkey World in Dorset, south-west England to recover in January.The ape rescue centre and sanctuary called the animal cruelty case case "one of the worst Monkey World has encountered in over 30 years".At first Milly was so traumatized that she would only cower in the corner of her cage when staff came to feed her.But she began to recover when she was paired with a male marmoset named Moon, who was rescued from the trade in wild animals as pets. Workers at the sanctuary said Moon responded to Milly's distress calls and came to her side, reassuring her and helping her to regain trust."She wouldn’t move or eat in front of us to begin with; only freeze and hide," Sawyer recalled. "Even now that she is settled and happy with a male, the sight of new people can still cause her to panic. The mental scarring from her abuse will always be with her."Milly's former owner, Vicki Holland from Newport in Wales, was convicted of three breaches of Section 9 of the Animal Welfare Act and given 12 week suspended sentence, a £600 fine and a lifetime ban on keeping animals.Monkey World Director Dr Alison Cronin gave testimony to the trial.

