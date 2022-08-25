https://sputniknews.com/20220825/modi-presses-for-flexible-workplaces-to-increase-female-representation-in-indias-workforce-1099994189.html

Modi Presses for Flexible Workplaces to Increase Female Representation in India's Workforce

India has one of the world's lowest female labor force participation rates at 28.7 percent. In 2020, this fell below 16 percent due to the pandemic-induced... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tasked state governments with increasing female participation in the country's workforce in order to build a developed nation by 2047, when India celebrates 100 years of independence.Modi also highlighted migration and mobility agreements with countries like Japan and UK, with whom his government signed deals to supply the workforce in these nations.India has abolished several British-era labor laws that were hampering industrial growth in recent years. The government has converted 29 labor laws into four simple labor codes to ensure the "empowerment of workers via minimum wages, job security, social security, and health security."These laws incorporated several protective provisions for equal opportunities and a friendly work environment for female workers.The government has also increased paid maternity leave from 12 to 26 weeks and permitted women workers to work night shifts with adequate safety measures.

