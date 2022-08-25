https://sputniknews.com/20220825/modi-presses-for-flexible-workplaces-to-increase-female-representation-in-indias-workforce-1099994189.html
Modi Presses for Flexible Workplaces to Increase Female Representation in India's Workforce
Modi Presses for Flexible Workplaces to Increase Female Representation in India's Workforce
14:39 GMT 25.08.2022 (Updated: 14:47 GMT 25.08.2022)
India has one of the world's lowest female labor force participation rates at 28.7 percent. In 2020, this fell below 16 percent due to the pandemic-induced slowdown and deepening job crisis in general.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tasked state governments with increasing female participation in the country's workforce in order to build a developed nation by 2047, when India celebrates 100 years of independence.
"We have to think what more can we do for our women workforce, particularly in the emerging sectors. We can make good use of the women power by adopting flexible work hours, which is the future need," Modi said on Thursday, reiterating that the future also demands flexible workplaces, a work-from-home ecosystem, and flexible working hours.
Modi also highlighted migration and mobility agreements with countries like Japan and UK, with whom his government signed deals to supply the workforce in these nations.
"We can take advantage of global opportunities by creating a high-quality skilled workforce," Modi underlined.
India has abolished several British-era labor laws that were hampering industrial growth in recent years. The government has converted 29 labor laws into four simple labor codes to ensure the "empowerment of workers via minimum wages, job security, social security, and health security."
These laws incorporated several protective provisions for equal opportunities and a friendly work environment for female workers.
The government has also increased paid maternity leave from 12 to 26 weeks and permitted women workers to work night shifts with adequate safety measures.