https://sputniknews.com/20220825/mod-russian-iskander-missile-hits-railway-station-eliminating-200-ukrainian-troops-1099977853.html

MoD: Russian Iskander Missile Hits Railway Station, Eliminating 200 Ukrainian Troops

MoD: Russian Iskander Missile Hits Railway Station, Eliminating 200 Ukrainian Troops

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that at least seven command posts of the Ukrainian army had been destroyed over the past 24 hours in... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-25T10:04+0000

2022-08-25T10:04+0000

2022-08-25T10:21+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1099977853.jpg?1661422916

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) stated on Thursday that the Russian missile Iskander hit a railway station in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk region, eliminating 200 Ukrainian troops.Russian MoD spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters that “as a result of a direct hit by an Iskander missile on a military echelon at the Chaplino railway station in the Dnepropetrovsk region, more than 200 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and 10 units of military equipment were destroyed as they were on their way to the combat zone in Donbass”.He added that “a high-precision strike by the Russian Aerospace Forces near the Novy Bug settlement in the Nikolayev region destroyed a command post of the Kakhovka grouping of Ukrainian troops”. As a result, 64 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, according to Konashenkov.

