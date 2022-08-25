On 24 February, Russia started a special military operation, aiming to stop the eight-year-long war being waged by Ukraine against the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. President Putin stated that Kiev's actions amount to genocide, adding that Ukrainian war criminals should be held accountable.

The Russian army and allied forces of the DPR and LPR are advancing in Donbass and on Ukrainian territory. However, Kiev's retreating troops continue to shell the territory of Donbass as well as areas surrounding Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Zaporozhye.

Since early March, the Zaporozhye NPP has been under the control of the Russian armed forces. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has intel which shows that Kiev has been planning provocations near the NPP to later accuse Russia of "nuclear terrorism."

