Jennifer Lopez Wore $2 Million in Diamond Jewelry and Three Dresses During Wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Wore $2 Million in Diamond Jewelry and Three Dresses During Wedding to Ben Affleck

Bennifer is taking a second run at love—and wedding celebrations. The couple first tied the knot in July in Las Vegas before throwing a more upscale... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International

After first breaking off their engagement in 2003 due to “excessive media attention” and ending their relationship a year later, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together! The couple first eloped Vegas-style in July before throwing a lavish bash at Affleck’s Georgia estate on Saturday. Lopez reportedly wore diamond jewelry worth millions—not including her engagement ring—and made three wardrobe changes into custom Ralph Lauren gowns.JLo spared no expense when it was time to dress and accessorize for the big day. While walking down the aisle, the 53-year-old popstar, actress, and dancer wore a turtleneck column gown that has a skirt adorned with ruffles made from over 1,000 handkerchiefs and over 500 yards of fabric. She also wore classic white South Sea cultured pearl earrings with 2.27 carat diamonds set in platinum, which are priced at $53,000 on Mikimoto’s website.She paired her $53,000 earrings with a matching ring also made with a white South Sea cultured pearl and 2.2 carats of diamonds in platinum, which retails for $39,000.Following the ceremony, Lopez transformed into a jaw-dropping gown featuring extravagant strings of pearls. She also changed into another pair of Mikimoto earrings, a pair of pearl-and-diamond studs worth $85,000.Her third dress, also designed by Ralph Lauren, was a mermaid gown with a Swarovski crystal-embellished keyhole neckline and a removable organza hood. She wore a different pair of earrings with her third gown, a pair of pear-shaped and marquise-cut diamond bauble earrings weighing 27 carats and priced at $2 million.Lopez also wore her engagement ring, given to her by Affleck, 50, which is estimated by the jewelry company Taylor & Hart to be a five-stone engagement ring featuring an “8 carat vivid yellowish green diamond” with two baguette diamonds on either side and flanked by trapezoid diamonds.The ring was designed by Tamara Rahaminov and Nicol Goldfiner, of Rahaminov Diamonds, and is estimated to be worth anywhere from $3.5 million to $8 million, according to diamond experts.

