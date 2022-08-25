International
Japan's Mitsubishi to Remain in Russia's Sakhalin-2 Project Under New Operator - Reports
Japan's Mitsubishi to Remain in Russia's Sakhalin-2 Project Under New Operator - Reports
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation has decided to respond positively regarding its participation in the Russian Sakhalin-2 project after the... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International
It said Mitsubishi Corporation decided on August 25 to announce its participation in the new operator of the Sakhalin-2 project in the Russian Far East. Mitsui &amp; Co. also decided to notify the Russian side about its participation.Both companies are expected to announce their decisions by the end of the month with a detailed analysis of the Russian side's actions.The newspaper said it remains unknown yet whether the Japanese companies will receive approval from Russia after notification.
Japan's Mitsubishi to Remain in Russia's Sakhalin-2 Project Under New Operator - Reports

03:58 GMT 25.08.2022
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation has decided to respond positively regarding its participation in the Russian Sakhalin-2 project after the transition to a new operator, the Nikkei newspaper reported.
It said Mitsubishi Corporation decided on August 25 to announce its participation in the new operator of the Sakhalin-2 project in the Russian Far East. Mitsui & Co. also decided to notify the Russian side about its participation.
Both companies are expected to announce their decisions by the end of the month with a detailed analysis of the Russian side's actions.
The newspaper said it remains unknown yet whether the Japanese companies will receive approval from Russia after notification.
