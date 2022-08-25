https://sputniknews.com/20220825/japans-mitsubishi-to-remain-in-russias-sakhalin-2-project-under-new-operator---reports-1099966508.html
Japan's Mitsubishi to Remain in Russia's Sakhalin-2 Project Under New Operator - Reports
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation has decided to respond positively regarding its participation in the Russian Sakhalin-2 project after the transition to a new operator, the Nikkei newspaper reported.
It said Mitsubishi Corporation decided on August 25 to announce its participation in the new operator of the Sakhalin-2 project in the Russian Far East. Mitsui & Co. also decided to notify the Russian side about its participation.
Both companies are expected to announce their decisions by the end of the month with a detailed analysis of the Russian side's actions.
The newspaper said it remains unknown yet whether the Japanese companies will receive approval from Russia after notification.