Japan's Mitsubishi to Remain in Russia's Sakhalin-2 Project Under New Operator - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation has decided to respond positively regarding its participation in the Russian Sakhalin-2 project after the... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International

It said Mitsubishi Corporation decided on August 25 to announce its participation in the new operator of the Sakhalin-2 project in the Russian Far East. Mitsui & Co. also decided to notify the Russian side about its participation.Both companies are expected to announce their decisions by the end of the month with a detailed analysis of the Russian side's actions.The newspaper said it remains unknown yet whether the Japanese companies will receive approval from Russia after notification.

