International
BREAKING: Russian Iskander Missile Hits Railway Station, Eliminating 200 Ukrainian Troops, Russian Defense Ministry Says
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20220825/indias-ndtv-looks-to-delay-takeover-bid-by-asias-richest-man-adani-1099970742.html
India's NDTV Looks to Delay Takeover Bid by Asia's Richest Man Adani
India's NDTV Looks to Delay Takeover Bid by Asia's Richest Man Adani
Indian billionaire Gautam Adan hasi launched a bid to acquire a 29 percent stake in New Delhi Television (NDTV) earlier this week by buying shares of one of... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-25T09:55+0000
2022-08-25T09:55+0000
india
adani group
mukesh ambani
narendra modi
media
ndtv
stock market
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097660259_0:0:3075:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_f5f093b5d5268f96c8e141e23c55c8ba.jpg
The Adani Group needs regulatory clearance to purchase a majority stake in the news network, New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) argued on Thursday as the broadcaster's founding promoters, Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, are looking to block the takeover bid by billionaire Gautam Adani.As per the NDTV, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had barred the promoters from participating in capital market transactions in November 2020 for two years. As per this SEBI order, Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited can not enter into a deal with Adani till the market regulator permits it.The statement came as Indian billionaire Gautam Adani made a bid by acquiring the entire stake of the broadcaster's major shareholder Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited.In November 2020, the promoters were found guilty of insider trading in an investigation carried out by the SEBI. The SEBI is analogous to the US Securities and Exchange Commission and is tasked with regulating India's securities and commodity market under the auspices of the Ministry of Finance.On Tuesday, in addition to announcing the indirect acquisition of a 29.2 percent stake in the broadcaster, Adani group also offered to buy another 26% on the open market for $61.77 million. NDTV had issued a statement on Tuesday, saying it was unaware of the transactions between its promoter and Adani Group.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097660259_92:0:2823:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c2b1ded8763158f6c9c0725763c1b990.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
adani group, mukesh ambani, narendra modi, media, ndtv, stock market
adani group, mukesh ambani, narendra modi, media, ndtv, stock market

India's NDTV Looks to Delay Takeover Bid by Asia's Richest Man Adani

09:55 GMT 25.08.2022
© AP Photo / Aijaz RahiAdani Group Chairman Gautam Adani attends the "Invest Karnataka 2016 - Global Investors Meet" in Bangalore, India, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016.
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani attends the Invest Karnataka 2016 - Global Investors Meet in Bangalore, India, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2022
© AP Photo / Aijaz Rahi
Subscribe
International
India
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
Indian billionaire Gautam Adan hasi launched a bid to acquire a 29 percent stake in New Delhi Television (NDTV) earlier this week by buying shares of one of the network's major shareholders for an undisclosed amount. NDTV claimed it was clueless about the deal between its promoter and Adani's AMG Media Networks.
The Adani Group needs regulatory clearance to purchase a majority stake in the news network, New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) argued on Thursday as the broadcaster's founding promoters, Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, are looking to block the takeover bid by billionaire Gautam Adani.
As per the NDTV, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had barred the promoters from participating in capital market transactions in November 2020 for two years. As per this SEBI order, Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited can not enter into a deal with Adani till the market regulator permits it.
The statement came as Indian billionaire Gautam Adani made a bid by acquiring the entire stake of the broadcaster's major shareholder Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited.
In November 2020, the promoters were found guilty of insider trading in an investigation carried out by the SEBI.
The SEBI is analogous to the US Securities and Exchange Commission and is tasked with regulating India's securities and commodity market under the auspices of the Ministry of Finance.

"SEBI approval is necessary for the proposed Acquirer to secure 99.5% interests in the Promoter Group vehicle, since this would consequently lead to acquisition of voting rights in respect of 29.18% of the issued share capital of the Target Company (NDTV) held by the Promoter Group vehicle," the NDTV said.

On Tuesday, in addition to announcing the indirect acquisition of a 29.2 percent stake in the broadcaster, Adani group also offered to buy another 26% on the open market for $61.77 million.
NDTV had issued a statement on Tuesday, saying it was unaware of the transactions between its promoter and Adani Group.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала