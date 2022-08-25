https://sputniknews.com/20220825/india-vows-to-defeat-kashmir-proxy-war-as-high-level-security-meet-reviews-situation--1099996328.html
India Vows to Defeat Kashmir Proxy War as High-Level Security Meet Reviews Situation
India Vows to Defeat Kashmir Proxy War as High-Level Security Meet Reviews Situation
Several reported terrorist incidents have taken place in Kashmir this month, including attacks on army camps and civilian killings. In the last four days... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-25T18:39+0000
2022-08-25T18:39+0000
2022-08-25T18:39+0000
india
kashmir
jammu
amit shah
narendra modi
terrorism
pakistan
indian army
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/11/1099701191_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6571ed203fa4181974bea3973a161457.jpg
India’s Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah has asked security forces and the police to continue coordinating efforts through “meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations” to eliminate terrorism.The minister met with the national security advisor, intelligence chiefs, and other senior officials to review the situation in Kashmir and the security arrangements along the border with Pakistan.The Line of Control is a de-facto border between India and Pakistan, dividing Kashmir into two.Elements that “aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign” to the detriment of the well-being of the common person require being dismantled, underlined Shah.The high-level security meet came as security forces foiled three reported infiltration attempts from the Pakistan side over the last four days.In a joint operation on Thursday, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police killed three purported infiltrators near the Madiyan Nanak post in the Kamalkote sector of Uri.The incident comes three days after the army recovered the two bodies of reported terrorists killed along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.At least 136 people have been killed in counter-terror operations across Jammu and Kashmir since the beginning of 2022.
kashmir
jammu
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/11/1099701191_28:0:2759:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aea23e77ada4f5651061a27959c7a6ba.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
kashmir, jammu, amit shah, narendra modi, terrorism, pakistan, indian army
kashmir, jammu, amit shah, narendra modi, terrorism, pakistan, indian army
India Vows to Defeat Kashmir Proxy War as High-Level Security Meet Reviews Situation
Several reported terrorist incidents have taken place in Kashmir this month, including attacks on army camps and civilian killings. In the last four days, there have been at least three alleged infiltration bids from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir.
India’s Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah has asked security forces and the police to continue coordinating efforts through “meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations” to eliminate terrorism.
The minister met with the national security advisor, intelligence chiefs, and other senior officials to review the situation in Kashmir and the security arrangements along the border with Pakistan.
“Security forces should strive to make the border and the Line of Control impregnable and once the fear of cross-border movement of terrorists, arms and ammunition is eliminated, the people of Jammu & Kashmir would decisively defeat the proxy war with the help of security forces,” Shah said.
The Line of Control is a de-facto border between India and Pakistan, dividing Kashmir into two.
Elements
that “aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign” to the detriment of the well-being of the common person require being dismantled, underlined Shah.
The high-level security meet came as security forces foiled three reported infiltration attempts from the Pakistan side over the last four days.
In a joint operation on Thursday, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir
Police killed three purported infiltrators near the Madiyan Nanak post in the Kamalkote sector of Uri.
The incident comes three days after the army recovered the two bodies of reported terrorists killed along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.
At least 136 people have been killed in counter-terror operations across Jammu and Kashmir since the beginning of 2022.