US Home Prices Fall for the First Time in Three Years

US Housing market costs are dropping as buyers are being scared off by rising mortgage interest rates. Home prices dropped just 0.77% in July—according to the mortgage data firm Black Knight—marking the first monthly decline in three years and the largest single-month decline in home prices since January, 2011.June and July are typically productive months for the housing market, when home sellers can maximize their sales. This summer was the second-worst July performance for the housing market, coming just behind July 2010, when there was a 0.9% decline in the market during the Great Recession during which rising home prices and careless credit issuing led to an increase in subprime mortgages.Last month almost 70% of homes being sold in Boise, Idaho fell in price, while 60% of homes in Denver, Colorado also dropped their asking prices. Salt Lake City, however, continued to be the second-highest city in the West in terms of home price increases.San Jose, California saw a 10% drop in home prices over the past few months, while Seattle saw a 7.7% drop. They were followed by San Diego's home listing prices (5.6% less) and home prices in Denver (4.2% less).Moody’s Analytics, a risk management company, found that 183 out of the 413 largest regional housing markets in the United States are overvalued by more than 25%. For instance, Boise, Idaho’s homes are overvalued by 72%, according to the report.“We’ve been advising for quite some time that the dynamic between interest rates, housing inventory and home prices was untenable from an affordability perspective, and at some point, something would have to give,” Andy Walden, vice president of enterprise research and strategy at Black Knight, told CNBC.Despite the small price drop in home listings, houses remain unaffordable for a majority of Americans, with even those making middle-class incomes being priced out of the ability to buy a home. Home prices are 14.3% higher this July than they were in July, 2021, a jump that's three times greater than the average annual price growth for homes ever recorded.

