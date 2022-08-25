International
COVID-19 Death Toll in 2022 Reaches 1Mln, WHO Chief Says
COVID-19 Death Toll in 2022 Reaches 1Mln, WHO Chief Says
GENEVA (Sputnik) - Over one million people have died from COVID-19 globally since the start of the year, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director General...
covid-19
world health organization (who)
covid-19, world health organization (who)
covid-19, world health organization (who)

COVID-19 Death Toll in 2022 Reaches 1Mln, WHO Chief Says

17:39 GMT 25.08.2022 (Updated: 17:40 GMT 25.08.2022)
© AP Photo / Rajanish KakadeA civic worker sprays disinfectant on beds at a special temporary hospital facility for COVID-19 patients in Mumbai, India, Friday, April 10, 2020
A civic worker sprays disinfectant on beds at a special temporary hospital facility for COVID-19 patients in Mumbai, India, Friday, April 10, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2022
© AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
GENEVA (Sputnik) - Over one million people have died from COVID-19 globally since the start of the year, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.
"This week we crossed the tragic milestone of one million reported deaths so far this year. We cannot say we are learning to live with COVID-19 when one million people have died with COVID 19 this year alone," Ghebreyesus said at a WHO virtual press conference on COVID-19 and other global health issues.
Last week, Ghebreyesus said that the number of deaths from COVID-19 had increased by 35% over the month.
