Biden Pressed on Student Loans; NATO Chief Admits EU to Pay Price for Ukraine Support

2022-08-25T09:33+0000

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. Scott Ritter argues that the US will not directly intervene in the Ukraine conflict and that nothing can change the inevitable Russian victory. Also, Russia argues that they are moving slowly to minimize civilian casualties.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. President Biden keeps all Chinese tariffs in place and adds seven Chinese tech firms to his export blacklist.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss US economic policy. President Biden nears a decision as he faces growing pressure to forgive student loans without means of testing.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss the blowback from Russian economic sanctions. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg admits that the coming winter will be tough and that EU nations will pay a price for supporting the Ukrainian proxy war against Russia. Also, potential UK Prime Minister Liz Truss casually admits that she would not hesitate to start a nuclear war.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The US has attacked targets in Syria alleging that they are related to Iran. Also, the US is warning Turkish business groups about doing business with Russia.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. The government of Mali is complaining to the UN about French aggression and imperialism. Also, oil rich Angola is in flux as citizens head to the polls.Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the Global South. Venezuela and Colombia appoint ambassadors to re-establish diplomatic ties. Also, Venezuela's economy grew 17% in the first quarter and aspiring President Lula promises to take a different tack on illegal mining.Craig "Pasta" Jardula, co-host of The Convo Couch & AM Wakeup on Rokfin, joins us to discuss US politics. Democrats and US liberals are allying with Liz Cheney and George W Bush as war criminals and neocons have come to full prominence in the Democrat party.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

