https://sputniknews.com/20220825/biden-orders-strike-on-iranian-backed-forces-in-syria-as-world-awaits-us-decision-on-jcpoa--1099950824.html

Biden Orders Strike on Iranian-Backed Forces in Syria as World Awaits US Decision on JCPOA

Biden Orders Strike on Iranian-Backed Forces in Syria as World Awaits US Decision on JCPOA

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan cover a huge range of topics from the Twitter/Elon Musk lawsuit, the JCPOA, and a left and... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-25T09:38+0000

2022-08-25T09:38+0000

2022-08-25T09:38+0000

us

radio

fault lines

twitter

elon musk

iran

jcpoa

fbi

donald trump

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/18/1099950677_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_984882a25d73ef205e55d44e4ff03d65.png

Biden orders strike on Iranian-backed forces in Syria as world awaits US decision on JCPOA On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan cover a huge range of topics from the Twitter/Elon Musk lawsuit, the JCPOA, and a left and right panel discussing all things domestic from election results to the pentagon rejecting D.C.'s request for the National Guard regarding the influx of migrants to the city.

Chris Garrafa - editor of TechforthePeople.organd co-host of the ReBoot podcastElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentReese Everson - founder of The Blush Project and women's advocateMelik Abdul - political analyst, writer, and Republican strategistIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by tech expert Chris Garrafa to discuss Twitter's lawsuit with Elon Musk and what the future of Twitter looks like if Musk does win the lawsuit vs. if he doesn't.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss all things JCPOA and he explains that the group is waiting on a decision from the US. He also goes into more detail on how this new deal is different than the last.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Melik Abdul and Reese Everson to discuss a myriad of domestic issues from the lawsuit filed against Donald Trump that lead to the raid of his Mar-A-Lago home, the attempt of the kidnapping of a Michigan politician, election results, and the buses of immigrants being sent to Washington DC and NY from Texas.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

us, radio, fault lines, twitter, elon musk, iran, jcpoa, fbi, donald trump, аудио, sputnik radio