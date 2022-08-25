https://sputniknews.com/20220825/biden-orders-strike-on-iranian-backed-forces-in-syria-as-world-awaits-us-decision-on-jcpoa--1099950824.html
Biden Orders Strike on Iranian-Backed Forces in Syria as World Awaits US Decision on JCPOA
Biden orders strike on Iranian-backed forces in Syria as world awaits US decision on JCPOA
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan cover a huge range of topics from the Twitter/Elon Musk lawsuit, the JCPOA, and a left and right panel discussing all things domestic from election results to the pentagon rejecting D.C.'s request for the National Guard regarding the influx of migrants to the city.
Chris Garrafa - editor of TechforthePeople.organd co-host of the ReBoot podcastElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentReese Everson - founder of The Blush Project and women's advocateMelik Abdul - political analyst, writer, and Republican strategistIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by tech expert Chris Garrafa to discuss Twitter's lawsuit with Elon Musk and what the future of Twitter looks like if Musk does win the lawsuit vs. if he doesn't.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss all things JCPOA and he explains that the group is waiting on a decision from the US. He also goes into more detail on how this new deal is different than the last.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Melik Abdul and Reese Everson to discuss a myriad of domestic issues from the lawsuit filed against Donald Trump that lead to the raid of his Mar-A-Lago home, the attempt of the kidnapping of a Michigan politician, election results, and the buses of immigrants being sent to Washington DC and NY from Texas.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Chris Garrafa - editor of TechforthePeople.organd co-host of the ReBoot podcast
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Reese Everson - founder of The Blush Project and women's advocate
Melik Abdul - political analyst, writer, and Republican strategist
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by tech expert Chris Garrafa to discuss Twitter's lawsuit with Elon Musk and what the future of Twitter looks like if Musk does win the lawsuit vs. if he doesn't.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss all things JCPOA and he explains that the group is waiting on a decision from the US. He also goes into more detail on how this new deal is different than the last.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Melik Abdul and Reese Everson to discuss a myriad of domestic issues from the lawsuit filed against Donald Trump that lead to the raid of his Mar-A-Lago home, the attempt of the kidnapping of a Michigan politician, election results, and the buses of immigrants being sent to Washington DC and NY from Texas.
