https://sputniknews.com/20220825/b-2-bomber-successfully-test-fires-first-long-range-stealth-missile---northrop-grumman-1100003831.html
B-2 Bomber Successfully Test Fires First Long-Range Stealth Missile - Northrop Grumman
B-2 Bomber Successfully Test Fires First Long-Range Stealth Missile - Northrop Grumman
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A B-2 Spirit strategic bomber has successfully test-fired its first long -range stealth standoff missile, Northrop Grumman announced in... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-25T21:41+0000
2022-08-25T21:41+0000
2022-08-25T21:41+0000
military
military
b-2 spirit stealth bomber
northrop grumman
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/11/1082375434_0:180:3072:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_ce51f86ecbf41ba565f9e98001bbcce5.jpg
"Northrop Grumman and the US Air Force are continuing enhancements to the B-2 Spirit Stealth bomber fleet providing new capability, including its first long-range stealth missile," the release said. "The B-2 successfully released a Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile - Extended Range (JASSM-ER) during a flight test in December."The JASSM-ER will extend the B-2 bomber’s ability to hit any target, anywhere and its successful integration into the B-2 platform will now allow the Air Force to deliver a low observable asset capable of traveling greater distances than its predecessor, the release said.Installation of the Radar Aided Targeting System will complete the latest phase of the B-2's nuclear modernization program, according to the release.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/11/1082375434_277:0:3008:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_19c95704b91411eb988344de235a9be1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
military, b-2 spirit stealth bomber, northrop grumman
military, b-2 spirit stealth bomber, northrop grumman
B-2 Bomber Successfully Test Fires First Long-Range Stealth Missile - Northrop Grumman
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A B-2 Spirit strategic bomber has successfully test-fired its first long -range stealth standoff missile, Northrop Grumman announced in a press release on Thursday.
"Northrop Grumman and the US Air Force are continuing enhancements to the B-2 Spirit Stealth bomber fleet providing new capability, including its first long-range stealth missile," the release said. "The B-2 successfully released a Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile - Extended Range (JASSM-ER) during a flight test in December."
The JASSM-ER will extend the B-2 bomber’s ability to hit any target, anywhere and its successful integration into the B-2 platform will now allow the Air Force to deliver a low observable asset capable of traveling greater distances than its predecessor, the release said.
"JASSM-ER is one of three new advanced capabilities being introduced to the B-2 to further modernize the platform. The B-2 fleet ...is also integrating crypto modernization and a Radar Aided Targeting System (RATS)," the release added.
Installation of the Radar Aided Targeting System will complete the latest phase of the B-2's nuclear modernization program, according to the release.