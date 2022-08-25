https://sputniknews.com/20220825/argentine-president-says-received-death-threat-1099999928.html

Argentine President Says Received Death Threat

Argentine President Says Received Death Threat

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday that he had received a death threat and filed a complaint with the police. 25.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-25T18:02+0000

2022-08-25T18:02+0000

2022-08-25T18:02+0000

americas

latin america

argentina

alberto fernandez

death threat

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0f/1082635042_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_10d0d5d6017d24ff0b20e56f2084b75b.jpg

"I have received a life threat. The police are working," the president said in an interview with the Destape radio.According to Fernandez, he will not go into details of the matter as he does not want to interfere with the investigation.Recently, Argentina has been grappling with growing civil discontent over soaring inflation. Protesters demand government action to raise salaries and unemployment benefits as the country has seen some 40% of the population drop below the poverty line due to economic crisis.

americas

argentina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

latin america, argentina, alberto fernandez, death threat