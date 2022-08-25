https://sputniknews.com/20220825/a-rocky-relationship-a-timeline-of-sylvester-stallones-marriage-to-jennifer-flavin--1099965059.html

A 'Rocky' Relationship: A Timeline of Sylvester Stallone's Marriage to Jennifer Flavin

A ‘Rocky’ Relationship: A Timeline of Sylvester Stallone’s Marriage to Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone's wife Jennifer Flavin announced that she is filing for divorce from her husband of 25 years. The couple shares three daughters together.

Jennifer Flavin, the 54-year-old American model and businesswoman, announced her divorce from the “Rocky” actor Sylvester Stallone, 76, through People magazine on Wednesday."I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward," said the businesswoman/model, who filed a petition “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” from Stallone in Palm Beach County, Florida.The couple’s relationship had seen its fair share of rocky moments over the years. The couple first met in 1988 when Flavin was 19 years old and was just starting to model. Stallone was in his early 40s, at the height of his career, and had already been married to Sasha Czack and Brigitte Nielsen. Stallone had two children with Czack: Sage and Seargeoh. Sage died in 2012 at the age of 36 due to a heart attack.About six years into their relationship, Stallone sent Flavin a handwritten letter, which the model referred to as “sloppy” in 1994, through Federal Express to break up with her.“I was disappointed. You can’t just write somebody off in a letter after six years,” Flavin said of the letter. “It’s not like I was going to try to beg him to come back to me or anything. I just wanted to talk.”Flavin later found out through her modeling agent at Elite that Stallone had been having an affair with supermodel Janice Dickinson, now 65, and that Dickinson was pregnant with what was suspected to be Stallone’s daughter.Shortly after the affair was revealed, Dickinson gave birth to a baby girl named Savannah. The baby was believed to belong to Stallone. Dickinson was dating film producer Michael Birnbaum at the time while also having an affair with Stallone and another artist. Dickinson wrote in her 2002 autobiography “No Lifeguard On Duty” that at the time she had “felt” that the baby belonged to Stallone.Following that news, Stallone called it quits with his then-girlfriend of six years, Flavin, and began helping Dickinson with the baby and her career. The two were engaged during that time for six months. After a Versace show where Dickinson was working, she went back to her hotel room where Stallone told Dickinson that he had discovered through a paternity test that Savannah did not belong to him.In 1995, Flavin took Stallone back, and a year later on August 27, 1996, they welcomed their first child Sophia in Miami, Florida, whom Flavin has described as similar to Stallone and as “the love of his life.”In 1997, the couple officially tied the knot in a civil ceremony at The Dorchester Hotel in London, and a chapel ceremony at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire in which only a dozen close friends and family were in attendance.“Still, he's not a cheating dog every day of the week. We spend five out of seven nights together, so I don't know where he'd find the time,” she added.In 1998, the couple welcomed their daughter Sistine, and in 2002, they welcomed their daughter Scarlet.“She's incredibly safe. So now finally, I say: ‘Honey, you make all the decisions. Done, done, done. I trust you.’ I never had that before. Ever,” he added.Just three months before Flavin announced her intention to divorce Stallone, the couple had celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with seemingly adoring posts on Instagram."Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife," Stallone wrote in his Instagram caption. "There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!"Earlier this month, Flavin then shared a photo to the social media site of her and the couple’s three daughters. She wrote: “These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever #truth #family #forever." Flavin seems to have support form her daughters Sistine and Sophia, who wrote in the comment section, “strongest woman I know” and “You are our rock, cheerleader, and most incredible mom. We are so lucky to have you. Love you so much,” respectively.

