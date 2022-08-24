International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20220824/video---superyacht-seen-sinking-off-italian-coast-1099925780.html
Video - Superyacht Seen Sinking Off Italian Coast
Video - Superyacht Seen Sinking Off Italian Coast
Nine people had to be rescued after a 131-foot (40 meters) superyacht capsized about 9 miles off the coast of Catanzaro, Italy. The ‘City of the two Seas,’... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-24T03:20+0000
2022-08-24T03:20+0000
yacht
capsized vessel
viral
italy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/18/1099925214_0:3:715:405_1920x0_80_0_0_df71d87015877dd8e30cf13105b82734.png
A shocking video shared by the Italian coast guard shows a 130-foot superyacht named My Saga sinking off the coast of Italy’s Calabria region on Saturday. At least nine people had to be rescued from the sinking luxury vessel, including four passengers and five crew members.The Italian Coast Guard dispatched two patrol vessels to rescue the nine individuals from the sinking ship at about 1 p.m. According to Super Yacht Times, the captain found the boat to be taking in water from the stern. The passengers were able to escape the yacht into a patrol boat while the crew attempted to save the superyacht from sinking.Along with the patrol vessels, a tugboat was also dispatched to haul the sinking ship, which is outfitted to hold at least 19 people, back to port, but when weather conditions worsened, the crew was forced to abandon the ship, which was then swallowed up by the sea.The massive yacht was making its way from the southern town of Gallipoli (located in the ‘heel’ of the ‘boot’ that makes up Italy) in the province of Lecce, to Milazzo in northern Sicily, the largest Mediterranean island situated at the tip of the ‘toe’, when it sank stern-first near the Catanzaro Marina.The cause of the ship’s capsizing is currently under investigation.
italy
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/18/1099925214_86:0:630:408_1920x0_80_0_0_5554d4f70f769daa01e357300daf1f8c.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
yacht, capsized vessel, italy
yacht, capsized vessel, italy

Video - Superyacht Seen Sinking Off Italian Coast

03:20 GMT 24.08.2022
© NBC NewsSuperyacht
Superyacht - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2022
© NBC News
Subscribe
International
India
- Sputnik International
Mary Manley
All materials
Nine people had to be rescued after a 131-foot (40 meters) superyacht capsized about 9 miles off the coast of Catanzaro, Italy. The ‘City of the two Seas,’ referring to its location between the Tyrrhenian Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, is a popular destination for many Italians during the summer.
A shocking video shared by the Italian coast guard shows a 130-foot superyacht named My Saga sinking off the coast of Italy’s Calabria region on Saturday. At least nine people had to be rescued from the sinking luxury vessel, including four passengers and five crew members.
The Italian Coast Guard dispatched two patrol vessels to rescue the nine individuals from the sinking ship at about 1 p.m. According to Super Yacht Times, the captain found the boat to be taking in water from the stern. The passengers were able to escape the yacht into a patrol boat while the crew attempted to save the superyacht from sinking.
Along with the patrol vessels, a tugboat was also dispatched to haul the sinking ship, which is outfitted to hold at least 19 people, back to port, but when weather conditions worsened, the crew was forced to abandon the ship, which was then swallowed up by the sea.
© NBC NewsSuperyacht sinks off the coast of Italy
Superyacht sinks off the coast of Italy - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2022
Superyacht sinks off the coast of Italy
© NBC News
The massive yacht was making its way from the southern town of Gallipoli (located in the ‘heel’ of the ‘boot’ that makes up Italy) in the province of Lecce, to Milazzo in northern Sicily, the largest Mediterranean island situated at the tip of the ‘toe’, when it sank stern-first near the Catanzaro Marina.
The cause of the ship’s capsizing is currently under investigation.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала