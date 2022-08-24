https://sputniknews.com/20220824/video---superyacht-seen-sinking-off-italian-coast-1099925780.html

Video - Superyacht Seen Sinking Off Italian Coast

Video - Superyacht Seen Sinking Off Italian Coast

Nine people had to be rescued after a 131-foot (40 meters) superyacht capsized about 9 miles off the coast of Catanzaro, Italy. The ‘City of the two Seas,’... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International

A shocking video shared by the Italian coast guard shows a 130-foot superyacht named My Saga sinking off the coast of Italy’s Calabria region on Saturday. At least nine people had to be rescued from the sinking luxury vessel, including four passengers and five crew members.The Italian Coast Guard dispatched two patrol vessels to rescue the nine individuals from the sinking ship at about 1 p.m. According to Super Yacht Times, the captain found the boat to be taking in water from the stern. The passengers were able to escape the yacht into a patrol boat while the crew attempted to save the superyacht from sinking.Along with the patrol vessels, a tugboat was also dispatched to haul the sinking ship, which is outfitted to hold at least 19 people, back to port, but when weather conditions worsened, the crew was forced to abandon the ship, which was then swallowed up by the sea.The massive yacht was making its way from the southern town of Gallipoli (located in the ‘heel’ of the ‘boot’ that makes up Italy) in the province of Lecce, to Milazzo in northern Sicily, the largest Mediterranean island situated at the tip of the ‘toe’, when it sank stern-first near the Catanzaro Marina.The cause of the ship’s capsizing is currently under investigation.

