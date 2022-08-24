https://sputniknews.com/20220824/video---superyacht-seen-sinking-off-italian-coast-1099925780.html
Video - Superyacht Seen Sinking Off Italian Coast
Video - Superyacht Seen Sinking Off Italian Coast
Nine people had to be rescued after a 131-foot (40 meters) superyacht capsized about 9 miles off the coast of Catanzaro, Italy. The ‘City of the two Seas,’... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-24T03:20+0000
2022-08-24T03:20+0000
2022-08-24T03:20+0000
yacht
capsized vessel
viral
italy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/18/1099925214_0:3:715:405_1920x0_80_0_0_df71d87015877dd8e30cf13105b82734.png
A shocking video shared by the Italian coast guard shows a 130-foot superyacht named My Saga sinking off the coast of Italy’s Calabria region on Saturday. At least nine people had to be rescued from the sinking luxury vessel, including four passengers and five crew members.The Italian Coast Guard dispatched two patrol vessels to rescue the nine individuals from the sinking ship at about 1 p.m. According to Super Yacht Times, the captain found the boat to be taking in water from the stern. The passengers were able to escape the yacht into a patrol boat while the crew attempted to save the superyacht from sinking.Along with the patrol vessels, a tugboat was also dispatched to haul the sinking ship, which is outfitted to hold at least 19 people, back to port, but when weather conditions worsened, the crew was forced to abandon the ship, which was then swallowed up by the sea.The massive yacht was making its way from the southern town of Gallipoli (located in the ‘heel’ of the ‘boot’ that makes up Italy) in the province of Lecce, to Milazzo in northern Sicily, the largest Mediterranean island situated at the tip of the ‘toe’, when it sank stern-first near the Catanzaro Marina.The cause of the ship’s capsizing is currently under investigation.
italy
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/18/1099925214_86:0:630:408_1920x0_80_0_0_5554d4f70f769daa01e357300daf1f8c.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
yacht, capsized vessel, italy
yacht, capsized vessel, italy
Video - Superyacht Seen Sinking Off Italian Coast
Nine people had to be rescued after a 131-foot (40 meters) superyacht capsized about 9 miles off the coast of Catanzaro, Italy. The ‘City of the two Seas,’ referring to its location between the Tyrrhenian Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, is a popular destination for many Italians during the summer.
A shocking video shared by the Italian
coast guard shows a 130-foot superyacht named My Saga sinking off the coast of Italy’s Calabria region on Saturday. At least nine people had to be rescued from the sinking luxury vessel, including four passengers and five crew members.
The Italian Coast Guard dispatched two patrol vessels to rescue the nine individuals from the sinking ship at about 1 p.m. According to Super Yacht Times
, the captain found the boat to be taking in water from the stern. The passengers were able to escape the yacht into a patrol boat while the crew attempted to save the superyacht from sinking.
Along with the patrol vessels, a tugboat was also dispatched to haul the sinking ship, which is outfitted to hold at least 19 people, back to port, but when weather conditions worsened, the crew was forced to abandon the ship, which was then swallowed up by the sea.
The massive yacht was making its way from the southern town of Gallipoli (located in the ‘heel’ of the ‘boot’ that makes up Italy) in the province of Lecce, to Milazzo in northern Sicily, the largest Mediterranean island situated at the tip of the ‘toe’, when it sank stern-first near the Catanzaro Marina.
The cause of the ship’s capsizing is currently under investigation.