Venue for UN-Proposed Summit of the Future Conference Not Selected Yet - Spokesperson

24.08.2022

"Obviously, the Summit of the Future is an idea put forward by the Secretary General which has received a lot of support from member states," Dujarric said during a briefing. "Where it will be held is not something that is yet decided."The UN spokesperson's comment comes after Zelensky delivered a speech at the UN Security Council meeting on earlier on Wednesday. Zelensky proposed that the Summit of the Future should be held in Ukraine.The Summit of the Future was originally put forth as an idea UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres who said the event is meant to forge a global consensus and security for a better future.

