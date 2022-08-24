https://sputniknews.com/20220824/venue-for-un-proposed-summit-of-the-future-conference-not-selected-yet---spokesperson-1099959756.html
Venue for UN-Proposed Summit of the Future Conference Not Selected Yet - Spokesperson
Venue for UN-Proposed Summit of the Future Conference Not Selected Yet - Spokesperson
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested that the United Nations-proposed Summit of the Future is held in Kiev but the actual... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-24T19:42+0000
2022-08-24T19:42+0000
2022-08-24T19:42+0000
world
volodymyr zelensky
united nations
un secretary general
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083353164_0:123:2367:1454_1920x0_80_0_0_f737657aeb0f3247f1acb3025a8ed9ad.jpg
"Obviously, the Summit of the Future is an idea put forward by the Secretary General which has received a lot of support from member states," Dujarric said during a briefing. "Where it will be held is not something that is yet decided."The UN spokesperson's comment comes after Zelensky delivered a speech at the UN Security Council meeting on earlier on Wednesday. Zelensky proposed that the Summit of the Future should be held in Ukraine.The Summit of the Future was originally put forth as an idea UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres who said the event is meant to forge a global consensus and security for a better future.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083353164_131:0:2234:1577_1920x0_80_0_0_9f5f43e80204d8a7ffcf3e43f334122e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
volodymyr zelensky, united nations, un secretary general
volodymyr zelensky, united nations, un secretary general
Venue for UN-Proposed Summit of the Future Conference Not Selected Yet - Spokesperson
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested that the United Nations-proposed Summit of the Future is held in Kiev but the actual place has not been decided on yet, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.
"Obviously, the Summit of the Future is an idea put forward by the Secretary General which has received a lot of support from member states," Dujarric said during a briefing. "Where it will be held is not something that is yet decided."
The UN spokesperson's comment comes after Zelensky delivered a speech at the UN Security Council meeting on earlier on Wednesday. Zelensky proposed that the Summit of the Future should be held in Ukraine.
The Summit of the Future was originally put forth as an idea UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres who said the event is meant to forge a global consensus and security for a better future.