https://sputniknews.com/20220824/us-will-be-unable-to-replace-enriched-uranium-supply-from-russia---energy-dept-1099961347.html
US Will Be Unable to Replace Enriched Uranium Supply From Russia - Energy Dept.
US Will Be Unable to Replace Enriched Uranium Supply From Russia - Energy Dept.
24.08.2022
"Worldwide, there's not enough capacity to replace that gap from trusted sources," Huff told the Washington Examiner. "So, it's our responsibility to encourage and incentivize that enrichment and conversion capability here in the US [United States] so that we can return to a time when we have a more fulsome capability."The Biden administration was therefore working to encourage and create new incentives to boost US domestic uranium enrichment and conversion capacity as quickly as possible, Huff,  who heads up the Office of Nuclear Energy at the US Energy Department, said.
Russia still provided 20% of the existing US reactor fleet's low enriched uranium, she added.
21:22 GMT 24.08.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will not be able to replace the supplies of nuclear fuel for its atomic energy reactors that it cut off when it imposed sanctions on Russia, US Assistant Secretary of Energy Kathryn Huff said in an interview on Wednesday.
“Worldwide, there’s not enough capacity to replace that gap from trusted sources,” Huff told the Washington Examiner. “So, it's our responsibility to encourage and incentivize that enrichment and conversion capability here in the US [United States] so that we can return to a time when we have a more fulsome capability.”
The Biden administration was therefore working to encourage and create new incentives to boost US domestic uranium enrichment and conversion capacity as quickly as possible, Huff,  who heads up the Office of Nuclear Energy at the US Energy Department, said.
“[Russia] is no longer a trustworthy source of our fuel, and we need to find alternatives here and build up that supply chain," Huff said.
Russia still provided 20% of the existing US reactor fleet’s low enriched uranium, she added.
