US Fed Official Says Biggest Fear is Inflation More Embedded Than Central Bank Realizes
US Fed Official Says Biggest Fear is Inflation More Embedded Than Central Bank Realizes
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said his biggest fear is that underlying inflation is more embedded than the... 24.08.2022
Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to signal where interest rates will be headed during a highly anticipated speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday. Many expect the Fed to continue to raise interest rates in a bid to tame inflation that was running at a 40-year high.The Fed has hiked interest rates by 225 basis points since March in a bid to battle inflation, which is running at the highest in four decades.Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, grew by 8.5% during the year to July after expanding at a four-decade high of 9.1% in the 12 months to June.
US Fed Official Says Biggest Fear is Inflation More Embedded Than Central Bank Realizes

01:57 GMT 24.08.2022
Federal Reserve Bank of New York
Federal Reserve Bank of New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / 0x010C / Federal Reserve Bank of New York
