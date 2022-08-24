International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20220824/us-army-planning-new-rotorcraft-to-replace-kiowa-blackhawk-helicopters---general-1099960885.html
US Army Planning New Rotorcraft to Replace Kiowa, Blackhawk Helicopters - General
US Army Planning New Rotorcraft to Replace Kiowa, Blackhawk Helicopters - General
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Army is pushing ahead as a major priority the development of two new advanced rotorcraft to replace its now more than... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-24T20:52+0000
2022-08-24T20:52+0000
military
blackhawk helicopters
kiowa
us army
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105274/92/1052749292_0:122:3001:1810_1920x0_80_0_0_ea8ec50954a5ede7ad190532b78b377f.jpg
"[The Future Vertical Lift team is developing] future attack reconnaissance aircraft to replace our scout aircraft. They are not helicopters anymore. They are hybrids," Rugen told a Center for Strategic and International Studies podcast.Rugen explained that the new aircraft will be able to fly low and fast, including by night, and will increase the tactical speed of response in inserting forces on the ground to command key points of territory in combat situations.The commander emphasized that the US Army had given his projects very high levels of priority.The Future Vertical Lift team were also trying to map out a future path to develop kinetic unmanned aerial systems&nbsp; for the US Army, Rugen added.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105274/92/1052749292_212:0:2787:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_404544348551cd1267a321b42e9fe38e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
blackhawk helicopters, kiowa, us army
blackhawk helicopters, kiowa, us army

US Army Planning New Rotorcraft to Replace Kiowa, Blackhawk Helicopters - General

20:52 GMT 24.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / SSGT Sean M. Worrell / USAF / DODA picture taken 30 October 2000 shows an UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter flying near the Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia
A picture taken 30 October 2000 shows an UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter flying near the Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / SSGT Sean M. Worrell / USAF / DOD
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Army is pushing ahead as a major priority the development of two new advanced rotorcraft to replace its now more than half-a-century old OH-58 Kiowa and UH-60 Blackhawk designs, US Army Future Vertical Lift Cross Functional Team Commander Walter Rugen said on Wednesday.
"[The Future Vertical Lift team is developing] future attack reconnaissance aircraft to replace our scout aircraft. They are not helicopters anymore. They are hybrids," Rugen told a Center for Strategic and International Studies podcast.
Rugen explained that the new aircraft will be able to fly low and fast, including by night, and will increase the tactical speed of response in inserting forces on the ground to command key points of territory in combat situations.
The commander emphasized that the US Army had given his projects very high levels of priority.
"We are the number three modernization priority for the Army," he said.
The Future Vertical Lift team were also trying to map out a future path to develop kinetic unmanned aerial systems  for the US Army, Rugen added.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала