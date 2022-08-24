https://sputniknews.com/20220824/us-army-planning-new-rotorcraft-to-replace-kiowa-blackhawk-helicopters---general-1099960885.html

US Army Planning New Rotorcraft to Replace Kiowa, Blackhawk Helicopters - General

US Army Planning New Rotorcraft to Replace Kiowa, Blackhawk Helicopters - General

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Army is pushing ahead as a major priority the development of two new advanced rotorcraft to replace its now more than... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-24T20:52+0000

2022-08-24T20:52+0000

2022-08-24T20:52+0000

military

blackhawk helicopters

kiowa

us army

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105274/92/1052749292_0:122:3001:1810_1920x0_80_0_0_ea8ec50954a5ede7ad190532b78b377f.jpg

"[The Future Vertical Lift team is developing] future attack reconnaissance aircraft to replace our scout aircraft. They are not helicopters anymore. They are hybrids," Rugen told a Center for Strategic and International Studies podcast.Rugen explained that the new aircraft will be able to fly low and fast, including by night, and will increase the tactical speed of response in inserting forces on the ground to command key points of territory in combat situations.The commander emphasized that the US Army had given his projects very high levels of priority.The Future Vertical Lift team were also trying to map out a future path to develop kinetic unmanned aerial systems for the US Army, Rugen added.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

blackhawk helicopters, kiowa, us army