https://sputniknews.com/20220824/uncharted-territory-us-crop-shortages-amplifying-global-grain-price-issues-experts-say-1099961457.html

‘Uncharted Territory’: US Crop Shortages Amplifying Global Grain Price Issues, Experts Say

‘Uncharted Territory’: US Crop Shortages Amplifying Global Grain Price Issues, Experts Say

Wheat was selling at €330 per ton on Wednesday, down from its May high but well above where it stood six months ago, prior to Russia’s special operation in... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-24T22:21+0000

2022-08-24T22:21+0000

2022-08-24T22:21+0000

opinion & analysis

grain

harvest

corn

us

soybeans

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/02/1080958584_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_ee7b7208289fd9fe8e43a36d708a1258.jpg

A recent report by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has revealed that the area of farmland left unplanted has tripled in the US in recent years, thanks to natural disasters. With global grain prices already high thanks to a number of issues, including shipping interruptions in the Black Sea, the global effects of a short US harvest could be substantial.According to the report, extreme weather events such as severe drought and flooding have prevented planting on 6.38 million acres of farmland this year - three times the 2.1 million acres left unplanted in 2021. The Dakotas, Arkansas, Minnesota, and California are among the worst-hit regions.“Corn yields across the US will be well below average,” Ron Heiniger, associate professor at North Carolina State University and cooperative extension corn specialist at the Vernon G. James Research and Extension Center in Plymouth, who has worked with farmers in the region for 28 years, told Sputnik on Wednesday.Heiniger predicted that “corn supplies will be extremely tight” and would require rationing if there are shortages. However, he predicted soybean production would be sufficient for domestic use.Chad E. Hart, Professor of Economics, Crop Markets Specialist and Extension Economist at Iowa State University, was more confident, telling Sputnik the US would “definitely produce enough for the domestic market.”Both experts agreed that there was little in the way of a backup plan in case of a deficit, with Hart noting that “the US crop markets themselves maintain crop stocks across marketing years, with prices as a signal to drive stock-holding and crop production”“We are in uncharted territory,” Heiniger said. “I see nothing that would provide a backup scheme. Grain supplies worldwide are low, and if the US corn and soybean harvest are as low as I predict, then the price of food will rise dramatically, poor people will go hungry, and food hoarding will be common.”“What help can they count on?” he said about struggling farmers.“The only thing they can count on is crop insurance. It is unlikely that the state or federal government will declare a crop disaster and offer monetary support.”However, another concern is global markets, since the US provides a sizable part of world food supplies. Several Arab states, which must import much of their food, held a summit in Egypt earlier this week to outline a path for cooperation as prices remain high.“Global prices, like US prices, have risen sizably over the past two years, but also peaked in May and have worked slowly lower since then. Thus, my outlook for global prices is the same as my outlook for U.S. prices, some increases in crop prices for the remainder of the year, but prices will not reach the highs we saw in May,” Hart added.“Nations that import grains will find nothing to import and some people will starve,” Heiniger warned, predicting that heat waves in Europe and drought in Argentina would combine with US deficits to cause prices to “go to levels never before seen, with corn near or over $10 per bushel.”However, Hart predicted the globe will do a better job of managing the crisis.“The higher crop prices over the past couple of years have provided incentives for global farmers to increase plantings, which they have,” he also noted. “And while weather conditions have reduced production in some areas, the overall trend in global crop production has been for increased production (to match the increased usage of crops by the global population).”

https://sputniknews.com/20220818/russian-scientists-discover-how-to-make-healthy-flour-from-low-grade-grain-1099734978.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220811/norway-sees-record-spike-in-food-prices-1099470500.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

grain, harvest, corn, us, soybeans