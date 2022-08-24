https://sputniknews.com/20220824/two-children-die-trying-to-cross-rio-grande-into-us-report-says-1099941397.html

Two Children Die Trying to Cross Rio Grande Into US, Report Says

Two Children Die Trying to Cross Rio Grande Into US, Report Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Two children died and another baby remains in critical condition after trying to cross the Rio Grande River into the United States, NBC... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International

A 3-year-old boy died and a 2-month-old baby was taken to a hospital after US Border Patrol pulled them from the river on Monday afternoon, the report said.The children were part of a group of migrants who crossed the border into the US.In a separate incident, a 5-year-old girl died while trying to cross the Rio Grande River in an attempt to enter Texas on Monday, according to the report.Every year, tens of thousands of migrants are trying to cross the border into the US from Central and South America. By far not all of them manage to make it, especially those who attempt to cross the border illegally in a dangerous way.

