International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220824/two-children-die-trying-to-cross-rio-grande-into-us-report-says-1099941397.html
Two Children Die Trying to Cross Rio Grande Into US, Report Says
Two Children Die Trying to Cross Rio Grande Into US, Report Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Two children died and another baby remains in critical condition after trying to cross the Rio Grande River into the United States, NBC... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-24T12:40+0000
2022-08-24T12:46+0000
americas
rio grande
migrants
children
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/18/1099941673_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d366303251b9f99547ca73d825799252.jpg
A 3-year-old boy died and a 2-month-old baby was taken to a hospital after US Border Patrol pulled them from the river on Monday afternoon, the report said.The children were part of a group of migrants who crossed the border into the US.In a separate incident, a 5-year-old girl died while trying to cross the Rio Grande River in an attempt to enter Texas on Monday, according to the report.Every year, tens of thousands of migrants are trying to cross the border into the US from Central and South America. By far not all of them manage to make it, especially those who attempt to cross the border illegally in a dangerous way.
https://sputniknews.com/20220816/over-2-million-illegal-migrant-encounters-expected-at-overwhelmed-us-border-by-fiscal-year-end---1099637923.html
americas
rio grande
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/18/1099941673_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7f36b52691ca939304cb61643f8e7bb7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
rio grande, migrants, children
rio grande, migrants, children

Two Children Die Trying to Cross Rio Grande Into US, Report Says

12:40 GMT 24.08.2022 (Updated: 12:46 GMT 24.08.2022)
© AFP 2022 / CHANDAN KHANNAA migrant family from Venezuela illegally crosses the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass, Texas, at the border with Mexico on June 30, 2022.
A migrant family from Venezuela illegally crosses the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass, Texas, at the border with Mexico on June 30, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / CHANDAN KHANNA
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Two children died and another baby remains in critical condition after trying to cross the Rio Grande River into the United States, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing US and Mexican officials.
A 3-year-old boy died and a 2-month-old baby was taken to a hospital after US Border Patrol pulled them from the river on Monday afternoon, the report said.
The children were part of a group of migrants who crossed the border into the US.
In a separate incident, a 5-year-old girl died while trying to cross the Rio Grande River in an attempt to enter Texas on Monday, according to the report.
A U.S. Border Patrol agent monitors immigrants after they crossed the border with Mexico on May 18, 2022 in Yuma, Arizona - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2022
Americas
Over 2 Million Illegal Migrant Encounters Expected at Overwhelmed US Border by Fiscal Year End - CBP
16 August, 06:42 GMT
Every year, tens of thousands of migrants are trying to cross the border into the US from Central and South America. By far not all of them manage to make it, especially those who attempt to cross the border illegally in a dangerous way.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала