https://sputniknews.com/20220824/turkish-drone-attack-kills-2-injures-7-in-syrias-north-reports-say-1099942353.html

Turkish Drone Attack Kills 2, Injures 7 in Syria's North, Reports Say

Turkish Drone Attack Kills 2, Injures 7 in Syria's North, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Turkish drone attack in the northern Syrian governorate of Aleppo has killed two people and injured seven others, including women and... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-24T12:53+0000

2022-08-24T12:53+0000

2022-08-24T12:53+0000

world

turkey

syria

drone

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107292/54/1072925476_0:236:1080:844_1920x0_80_0_0_568ed2bfbd6003467fdfee40e558b56a.jpg

One of the victims was 28-year-old Rashid Aliko, while the other has not yet been identified, the report said.Those wounded included a 13-year-old child and a 21-year-old woman; they all were taken to the Fafin district hospital, the report said.In late June, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country would conduct a new military operation in northern Syria against the Kurdistan Workers' Party, designated terrorist by Ankara. Since 2016, Turkey has carried out four counterterrorism operations in Syria.

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkey, syria, drone