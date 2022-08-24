https://sputniknews.com/20220824/truss-vows-to-declassify-more-intelligence-on-russia-if-becomes-uk-prime-minister-1099927894.html

Truss Vows to Declassify More Intelligence on Russia If Becomes UK Prime Minister

Truss Vows to Declassify More Intelligence on Russia If Becomes UK Prime Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss vowed to declassify more intelligence about Russia's actions in the world if she becomes the new UK prime... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-24T05:41+0000

2022-08-24T05:41+0000

2022-08-24T05:41+0000

world

liz truss

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/11/1095576379_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_521522960f1e277a7efb13b86ce9b661.jpg

"I will go further as prime minister by doing everything possible – including declassifying more intelligence – to expose [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s playbook to the world. My government will use intelligence strategically to reveal the Kremlin’s attempts to undermine and destabilise freedom-loving democracies," Truss said in an article for The Telegraph.After the start of Russia's special military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine, the West has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which has led to an increase in prices for energy and food in Europe and the United States.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

liz truss, uk