Truss' Readiness to Use Nukes Reflects Irresponsible Political Culture in UK, Author Says

Liz Truss, a contender for the British prime ministership, said she is "ready" to use the UK's nuclear bombs under certain circumstances, even if that means... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International

"The entire nuclear threat has faded into a kind of bored, tired narrative in many people's minds, despite remaining very real. Unfortunately, I think many people rattle off phrases like 'total annihilation' without truly thinking it through. In the public perception, nuclear weapons have really lost the power they once had as a threat during the Cold War," says Dr. Roslyn Fuller, director of the non-profit think tank Solonian Democracy Institute and author of the book "Beasts and Gods: How Democracy Changed Its Meaning and Lost Its Purpose."The UK has been a nuclear weapon state since 1952, with its nuclear stockpile currently consisting of 225 warheads, according to the government website. Under the 2021 Integrated Review, the cap on the UK’s nuclear stockpile is expected to increase "to no more than 260 warheads, a 40% increase on previous commitments." The program to replace the UK’s nuclear deterrent has been underway since 2006.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss made her nuclear remarks at a hustings event in Birmingham after Times Radio host John Pienaar asked her whether she would give the order to launch nuclear missiles from Trident, Britain's nuclear weapons system. The Tory politician said she is "ready" to do this, should the necessity arise, but she stopped short of specifying under what exact circumstances she would press the nuclear button.The British scholar added, however, that she "certainly see[s] the UK using nukes if they believed they were the subject of a nuclear attack - for all the good it would do."At the same time, the author noted, referring to Truss' remarks that "most politicians feel the need to put up a strong public front" and that "it is not really feasible for a Conservative candidate to respond to a question about nuclear weapons by excluding the possibility of ever using them."However, The Huffington Post dubbed Truss' words "particularly chilling" given the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with the latter being the UK's "close ally." The media outlet pointed out that Liz Truss was previously criticized by Moscow for making "absolutely unacceptable statements."Thus, after the beginning of Russia's special operation to de-militarize and de-Nazify Ukraine on February 24, Foreign Secretary Truss stated that the UK government would "absolutely" support British nationals who wanted to travel to Ukraine to fight against the Russians."If we don’t stop Putin in Ukraine, we are going to see others under threat: the Baltics, Poland, Moldova, and it could end up in a conflict with NATO. We do not want to go there," Truss said at the time.Still, 10 Downing Street distanced itself from Truss' comment, urging Brits to stay away from the conflict.For its part, The Mirror has drawn attention to how emotionless Liz Truss was when she said that she was ready to use British nuclear bombs. "The world's population will be hoping a government led by Ms Truss will be successful in resolving conflict by diplomatic means," the British daily tabloid remarked.Meanwhile, outside the latest hustings, British protestors gathered carrying placards reading "Nurses not Nukes" and "Truss Neither of Them." The UK is engulfed by rapidly increasing inflation which, according to some estimates, may mount over 18% in January 2023, with energy bills projected to rise to £3,717 per year ($4,389) from the current £1,971 for an average household. Earlier this year, British workers from various industries took to the streets demanding a raise in wages. Likewise, in July, the cross-party Health and Social Care Committee released a report warning that the country's National Health Service (NHS) was facing the biggest personnel shortages in its 74-year history with chronic understaffing hitting every department and creating a "serious risk to staff and patient safety." The country's cost of living crisis is projected to worsen this winter.

