Sly Stallone's Wife of 25 Years Seeks Divorce, Suspects Husband of Hiding Marital Assets: Media
Sly Stallone's Wife of 25 Years Seeks Divorce, Suspects Husband of Hiding Marital Assets: Media
Sylvester Stallone reportedly said that he loves his family and that they are "amicably and privately addressing these personal issues" in question.
Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin has filed for divorce after being married to the Hollywood star for 25 years, TMZ reports.According to the media outlet, Flavin filed the divorce papers in Florida on Friday, although it wasn’t immediately clear exactly why she decided to make the move.Flavin reportedly wants exclusive domain over the couple’s house in Palm Beach, and is apparently suspecting her spouse of hiding marital assets.The documents also indicate that “the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings."As the media outlet points out, speculation about the split in Stallone’s family emerged this month after it became apparent that Sly had a tattoo portrait of Flavin on his arm covered with the image of his late dog, the Rottweiler Butkus.Meanwhile, Stallone’s representative Michelle Bega told TMZ that Sly says: "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."
sylvester stallone, wife, divorce, assets
Sly Stallone's Wife of 25 Years Seeks Divorce, Suspects Husband of Hiding Marital Assets: Media

19:02 GMT 24.08.2022
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Sylvester Stallone reportedly said that he loves his family and that they are “amicably and privately addressing these personal issues” in question.
Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin has filed for divorce after being married to the Hollywood star for 25 years, TMZ reports.
According to the media outlet, Flavin filed the divorce papers in Florida on Friday, although it wasn’t immediately clear exactly why she decided to make the move.
Flavin reportedly wants exclusive domain over the couple’s house in Palm Beach, and is apparently suspecting her spouse of hiding marital assets.
"Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” divorce papers obtained by TMZ reportedly state. “Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statues, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor.”
The documents also indicate that “the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings."
Fox News chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch and wife Jerry Hall attend the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2022
Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch and His Wife Jerry Hall Plan to Divorce, Report Suggests
23 June, 11:38 GMT
As the media outlet points out, speculation about the split in Stallone’s family emerged this month after it became apparent that Sly had a tattoo portrait of Flavin on his arm covered with the image of his late dog, the Rottweiler Butkus.
Meanwhile, Stallone’s representative Michelle Bega told TMZ that Sly says: "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."
