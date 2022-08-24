https://sputniknews.com/20220824/sly-stallones-wife-of-25-years-seeks-divorce-suspects-husband-of-hiding-marital-assets-media-1099954882.html

Sly Stallone's Wife of 25 Years Seeks Divorce, Suspects Husband of Hiding Marital Assets: Media

Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin has filed for divorce after being married to the Hollywood star for 25 years, TMZ reports.According to the media outlet, Flavin filed the divorce papers in Florida on Friday, although it wasn’t immediately clear exactly why she decided to make the move.Flavin reportedly wants exclusive domain over the couple’s house in Palm Beach, and is apparently suspecting her spouse of hiding marital assets.The documents also indicate that “the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings."As the media outlet points out, speculation about the split in Stallone’s family emerged this month after it became apparent that Sly had a tattoo portrait of Flavin on his arm covered with the image of his late dog, the Rottweiler Butkus.Meanwhile, Stallone’s representative Michelle Bega told TMZ that Sly says: "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

