‘Sanitizing History’: Air Force Ditches Army Veteran’s Name from Base as ‘Historically Divisive’

As part of a sweeping “woke” rebranding effort that has affected everything from US federal lands, to sports teams and household name brands, calls to rename... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International

Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington it to rename parts of the base that bear the name of a decorated US Army veteran as part of a drive to reevaluate “historically divisive names.”According to Fairchild Air Force Base, the move to erase Wright’s name from the installation was taken as his “brutal acts have a lasting effect that are still felt today by our friends and neighbors, the tribes of Spokane and Eastern Washington.”Attempt to ‘Sanitize History’Col. George Wright, who served in the Union Army during the Civil War and was wounded in the Mexican-American War at the Battle of Molino del Rey was highly decorated throughout his career.He was promoted in 1844 for his actions in fighting the Seminoles – a Native American people, and troops under his command successfully routed Native American tribes at the Battle of Four Lakes and the Battle of Spokane Plains. George Wright achieving the kind of status that led to bases and streets being named in his honor.However, his name is the latest to be “expunged”, regardless of past merits, as the military expands its effort to rename bases and units that are deemed historically controversial, most notably bases named after leaders of the Confederate Army.Indeed, controversy was reignited around George Wright’s name due to the tactics he employed amid the campaign against Indigenous people to suppress their resistance to white settlers in the mid-19th century.Thus, after the Battle of Four Lakes, Wright ordered the slaughter of around 700 of his horses so that Native American troops could not use them horses in battle, according to Spokane Historical project.Wright is said to have deliberately set fire to native crops and hanged the natives he suspected of fighting his troops.According to Spokane historian Don Cutler, “sparked by a need to show force and strengthen or create treaties, Wright’s advance devolved into a bloody and vindictive march featuring hangings, burned villages, lies and coercion and the slaughter of nearly 700 Indian horses.”Nevertheless, some historians have defended the approach used by Wright at the time.Back in 1994, there was a push to rename Fort George Wright Drive in Spokane. Fort George Wright Drive eventually became Whistalks Way, approved unanimously by the Spokane City Council in December 2020.The decision by Fairchild Air Force Base comes as earlier this year the US Army commission recommended new names for nine military bases commemorating Confederate officers.The Naming Commission, set up by Congress in the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, also readied a list of names to be used instead, including women and Black Americans rather than white men.For example, Fort Bragg, N.C., honors General Braxton Bragg who served in the Second Seminole War, the Mexican–American War and the Civil War. Instead, Fort Liberty would honor the value of liberty, the Pentagon stated.‘Cancel & Rebrand’ DriveThe renaming drive gained particular traction in 2020 in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. The ensuing national reckoning it unleashed targeted everything from military installations to buildings, paintings, vessels, signs.Just recently, a Blackfeet tribal leader was named to the Advisory Committee on Reconciliation in Place Names, tasked with recommending changes to hundreds of landmarks on federal land across the US.For example, there are 600 federal land units featuring the name 'squaw,' according to the Native American Rights Fund, such as Squaw Lakes in Oregon.Not stopping there, the push to rename an revisit expanded to names of household goods items as even sports teams. As just one example, the Major League baseball team formerly called Cleveland Indians, announced plans to transition to Guardians after carrying the moniker for 105 years. Donald Trump, president at the time, slammed it as “Cancel culture at work.”

